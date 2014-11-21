"[Dumbo is] one of the first movies that I remember seeing with my mother. That scene where Dumbo's mom reaches through the cage bars and cradles him in her trunk? So classic. I still put it on now and then, and always have a good cry."
Getty Images
The rapper tweeted: "Wow! ... Shed a tear at d end!"
Getty Images
"I'm not much of a crier at films, but there was one ... Kevin Kline is an architect and learns he has terminal cancer. He's estranged from his teenage son and decides they’re going to finish this house… This movie just crushed me."
Getty Images
"When dad dies, it's tough."
Getty Images
"I love movies that can kind of, like, catch you off guard and you're emotionally crying, and then they just kind of sucker punch you, and you're, you know, snotty-laughing-crying... Those are my favourite cries."
Getty Images
“I was watching, you know the movie Up?” he told Ellen. “In the first five minutes, I was just a weeping ball of emotion. Up just killed me. The Notebook killed me. War Horse killed me.”
Getty Images
"Gone with the Wind gets me every time. I always cry when they find out Bonnie Blue dies off the pony."
Getty Images
"For some reason, I was watching Steel Magnolias repeatedly. Sally Fields… when Julia Roberts dies and she goes to the graveyard and she's like, 'Why, Shelby? Take me?!' That part makes me cry so much."
Getty Images
Jon Hamm blames altitude for him crying at the Disney film. "Everything's heightened on a plane."
Getty Images
"I started crying so hysterically that the person I was with suggested that we leave because I was disrupting the audience."
Getty Images
The Black Swan star says she was "heartbroken" after watching the classic.
Getty Images
"My Girl always makes me cry so much. When Macaulay Culkin dies and she goes off and she's like, 'Where are his glasses? He can't see without his glasses!'... I'm always, like, bawling."
Getty Images