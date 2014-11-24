News

SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

One Direction AMAs red carpet 2014

1/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Awkward: One Direction

We're not sure if the boys from 1D could look LESS excited to be attending the AMAs. Hopefully they perk up in time for their performance!

Getty Images

2/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Awkward: Bleona

There's always one, right? Singer, actress and TV personality Bleona (known as 'The Madonna of Albania') channeled her inner Miley Cyrus in this totally see-through dress.

Getty Images

3/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Sexy: Kendall, Khloe and Kylie

Obviously these gals got the leg memo! The Kardashian/Jenner sisters amped up the glam on the red carpet.

Getty Images

4/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Awkward: Ansel Elgort

"Was it you? Are you responsible for this weird leopard pant and cropped jacket combo?"

Getty Images

5/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Awkwardly Sexy: Rita Ora

While there's something about Rita Ora's outfit that screams 'Sesame Street', we can't help but think she still looks gorgeous in this bright yellow gown.

Getty Images

6/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Awkward: Jayden Smith

Nice of Jayden to put on some fancy clothes for a night out at an awards ceremony, right?

Getty Images

7/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Sexy: Kate Beckinsale

Holy smokes. Kate Beckinsale brings some old Hollywood glamour to the American Music Awards in this cut-out gown.

Getty Images

8/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Awkward: Zendaya

The 'Reply' singer says she was inspired by Diana Ross for this year's red carpet look...

Getty Images

9/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Awkwardly Fabulous: Diana RossBut no one does Diana Ross quite like herself? Is there anyone else that can pull off that many ruffles like her?

Getty Images

10/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Awkward: Fergie

While we love that the Fergalicious mama is back on the red carpet scene, we can't help but think getting snapped taking a quick selfie is a little bit #awkward.

Getty Images

11/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Sexy: Jordin Sparks

Thigh-high split? Low cut gown? Plenty of bling? Jordin Sparks has it all at this year's AMAs.

Getty Images

12/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Awkward: Frankie Grande

Ariana's big bro opted for some body paint instead of an actual shirt at this year's event. While we're all for making a statement, there's something about painted-on six packs that make us cringe.

Getty Images

13/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Need more proof that Frankie is defs in the awkward category? The back view of his shirt...

Getty Images

14/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Sexy: Gigi Hadid

19-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid works a super sexy tuxedo-meets-lingerie look at this year's awards. Smokin'!

Getty Images

15/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Awkward: Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum used to rule the roost when it came to working the red carpet...but she looks a little uncomfortable in this black and pink two-piece.

Getty Images

16/16 SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Undecided: 5SOS

The Aussie boys are positively killing it in the music industry, and their performance at this year's American Music Awards should be no exception. But their red carpet style? We're undecided...

Getty Images

