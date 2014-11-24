SEXY OR AWKWARD? THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PICS YOU NEED TO SEE

Awkward: One Direction
We're not sure if the boys from 1D could look LESS excited to be attending the AMAs. Hopefully they perk up in time for their performance!
Getty Images
Awkward: Bleona
There's always one, right? Singer, actress and TV personality Bleona (known as 'The Madonna of Albania') channeled her inner Miley Cyrus in this totally see-through dress.
Getty Images
Sexy: Kendall, Khloe and Kylie
Obviously these gals got the leg memo! The Kardashian/Jenner sisters amped up the glam on the red carpet.
Getty Images
Awkward: Ansel Elgort
"Was it you? Are you responsible for this weird leopard pant and cropped jacket combo?"
Getty Images
Awkwardly Sexy: Rita Ora
While there's something about Rita Ora's outfit that screams 'Sesame Street', we can't help but think she still looks gorgeous in this bright yellow gown.
Getty Images
Awkward: Jayden Smith
Nice of Jayden to put on some fancy clothes for a night out at an awards ceremony, right?
Getty Images
Sexy: Kate Beckinsale
Holy smokes. Kate Beckinsale brings some old Hollywood glamour to the American Music Awards in this cut-out gown.
Getty Images
Awkward: Zendaya
The 'Reply' singer says she was inspired by Diana Ross for this year's red carpet look...
Getty Images
Awkwardly Fabulous: Diana RossBut no one does Diana Ross quite like herself? Is there anyone else that can pull off that many ruffles like her?
Getty Images
Awkward: Fergie
While we love that the Fergalicious mama is back on the red carpet scene, we can't help but think getting snapped taking a quick selfie is a little bit #awkward.
Getty Images
Sexy: Jordin Sparks
Thigh-high split? Low cut gown? Plenty of bling? Jordin Sparks has it all at this year's AMAs.
Getty Images
Awkward: Frankie Grande
Ariana's big bro opted for some body paint instead of an actual shirt at this year's event. While we're all for making a statement, there's something about painted-on six packs that make us cringe.
Getty Images
Need more proof that Frankie is defs in the awkward category? The back view of his shirt...
Getty Images
Sexy: Gigi Hadid
19-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid works a super sexy tuxedo-meets-lingerie look at this year's awards. Smokin'!
Getty Images
Awkward: Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum used to rule the roost when it came to working the red carpet...but she looks a little uncomfortable in this black and pink two-piece.
Getty Images
Undecided: 5SOS
The Aussie boys are positively killing it in the music industry, and their performance at this year's American Music Awards should be no exception. But their red carpet style? We're undecided...
Getty Images