Top Sixteen Teen Idols Of All Time

Who doesn't love a teen idol? After all, they're so young! And as we age and slowly become decrepit, we look back at our youth and wonder at the innocence of it all. Here’s our picks of the top teen idols of our time.
Getty Images
'N Sync
Any band with Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass should be considered a “supergroup" of sorts. Every teenage girl in the early 00’s had a crush on at least ONE of the boy band’s members. Our vote? Justin Timberlake, of course.
Getty Images
Brandy
We have all been caught singing ‘Have you ever' into our hairbrush. What many don’t know is this sweet teen pop sensation was as well-connected as she was well-voiced – she is actually the cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg. See folks, you learn something new everyday!
Getty Images
Britney Spears
Her songs have always been super catchy. But her pop princess days as a teen have burst...along with her squeaky clean girl-next-door image. Even though she’s had a wild ride, her music still sticks in our minds like gum on the bottom of our shoes.
Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
It seems like Miley has been popular forever. We can barely remember a world where she wasn't dominating the pop market. And while many parents probably WISH Miley was no longer a girl their daughter’s look up to, her devil-may-care attitude resonates with the Internet generation like nobody else. But we can never forget how long her tongue is...
Getty Images
Backstreet Boys
Their song 'I Want It That Way' is a blissful (and compulsory) addition to any Karaoke playlist. The tracks of these teenage dreamboats are still so great to belt out on a Friday night. But like other things, excessive consumption can lead to regrets the next morning.
Getty Images
New Kids On The Block
These kids were cooler than a Sunny boy in their day. Apparently they released a new album last year, although we don’t know if anyone cared enough to try it for some sweet nostalgia.
Getty Images
David Cassidy
A little old by today's standards but he was surely a heartthrob back in the day. His wholesome role in classic show ’The Partridge Family’ and, of course, that beautiful hair are just too good not to get him a mention.
Getty Images
The Jonas Brothers
These goody-two shoed teen boys were once more devout than our grandma’s. Nowadays, they like to strip down a little bit more. One thing is for sure, though - their looks and voices are still delicious.
Getty Images
Taylor Swift
We’ve been Team Taylor ever since she was a teen singing country tunes. Her sweet songs to sing after a break up are likes Fantales – they’ve gotten tougher with time. Despite all the yucky boy trouble she just keeps "shaking it off" and giving us more to love.
Getty Images
Hanson
"Mmm Bop, Mmmm Bop, a dippa dop yeah Mmmm Bop". So...we don’t really know the lyrics either (or any of their other songs). But these long-haired teen stars made music that’s a tasty treat for any party mix.
Getty Images
Michael Jackson
Michael had a head start on all the other teen stars. At only 9, this wonder kid was breaking hearts and his talent was blowing minds. Like a good wine, he got better with age - even though he was the little boy who never grew up.
Getty Images
Frankie Lymon
This high-flyer had a bitter sweet life. "Why Do Fools Fall in Love?" guaranteed him success. But then his voice changed and things were never the same. He sought out a rush in heroin before dying young from an overdose.
Getty Images
Mandy Moore
She debuted at 15 with her first single ‘Candy’ (aka the music version of eating a deep-fried Mars Bar - sweet, addictive but likely to end in a sugar headache). But there’s not denying this So Real teen star warmed our hearts and got in our pockets with her cute pout and sweet tunes.
Getty Images
Madonna
OK, so she wasn’t TECHNICALLY a teen but we can’t deny her music was as blissful as a good holiday. Just like M&Ms, Madonna comes in many variations and it doesn’t matter about your favourite because just like her career she is colourful and timeless.
Getty images
One Direction
These British Boys are Dangerous (yes, with a capital D). They make music so catchy it’s like a milkshake that brings all the girls screaming to the yard. Maybe its because they know what makes us beautiful. We should survive the sugar rush if we all stay away from bad boy Harry Styles, though.
Getty Images
Elvis Presley
The hunk-a-hunk star found fame towards the end of his high school days. After graduation his hip-shaking moves, great guitar and smooth singing transfixed many teens to Heartbreak Hotel.
Getty Images