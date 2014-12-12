News

Most Talked About Celeb Hairstyles

Lena Dunham

1/18 Lena Dunham

Girls star and creator Lena Dunham dyed her blonde bob green for the Canadian leg of her book tour in October.

Instagram

2/18 Katy Perry

Katy Perry added a hue of purple to her bob earlier this week.

Instagram

3/18 Beyonce

The internet was very confused when Beyonce stepped out sporting a scruffy 'do with super short bangs.

Getty Images

4/18 Lauren Conrad

Newlywed Lauren Conrad debuted her edgy bob in November, admitting it was her "first haircut in years".

Instagram, Getty Images

5/18 Kylie Jenner

Even though her family was mortified when they found out she dyed her hair blue, Kylie Jenner didn't stop there. She debuted the freshly-buzzed undercut in August.

Getty Images

6/18 Zosia Mamet

Girls star Zosia Mamet dyed her blonde bob an ashy-grey earlier this month -- an edgy style that's a far cry from her character on the HBO show.

Getty Images

7/18 Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson's new hair colour was inspired by Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and she said it was her son Ryder who suggested she dyed her hair the pink hue.

Getty Images

8/18 Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's peroxide blonde hair was met with Eminem and Ellen DeGeneres comparisons from the Twittersphere.

Getty Images

9/18 Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart chopped her long hair off and dyed her ends orange in April. While she changed her look for the movie American Ultra, Kristen has continued to rock the short 'do, dying it back to brown in August.

Getty Images

10/18 Vanessa Paradis

Vanessa Paradis revealed a whole new look in January, amidst reports that her ex Johnny Depp became engaged to Amber Heard.

Getty Images

11/18 Anna Paquin

True Blood star Anna Paquin celebrated the end of the hit vampire show by dyeing her hair bright purple. "What will be weird is November when we’re not going back to work. However, I did celebrate my hair’s return to being my own property," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Getty Images

12/18 Scarlett Johansson

The new mum distracted from her blossoming baby bump by chopping off her hair. The Lucy star debuted her pixie crop in July.

Getty Images

13/18 Malin Akerman

One of the most surprising haircuts this year came from actress Malin Akerman, who hit the Emmys after-party circuit with a new buzzed cut.

Getty Images

14/18 Emma Stone

The Easy A actress showed off a super cute bob at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Birdman in August.

Getty Images

15/18 Hugh Jackman

The Aussie actor shaved his head in June in prep for his role as Blackbeard in the film adaptation of Pan. His French Bulldog Dali doesn't seem to mind Hugh's new look!

Instagram

16/18 James Franco

The actor/writer shared a pic of his shaved head in September, a look he adopted for the screen adaptation of Steve Erickson's novel Zeroville.

Instagram

17/18 Elle Fanning

The ethereal actress debuted a whole new look at the premiere of her film Boxtrolls in September. Speaking about changing her signature blonde locks to a dark brown, she said it made her feel more "serious".

Getty Images

18/18 Vanessa Hudgens

The Spring Breakers actress stepped out with a new colour and freshly-cut bangs in November.

Instagram

