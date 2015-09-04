News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

10 Weirdest Things on Miley's Instagram

10 Weirdest Things on Miley's Instagram

You may also like these galleries

Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Simone and Elora gear up for Bachelor In Paradise's debut
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks

1/11 10 Weirdest Things on Miley's Instagram

Naked in bed with her nipples just about covered up. As you do!

2/11 10 Weirdest Things on Miley's Instagram

What in the worm?

Instagram

3/11 10 Weirdest Things on Miley's Instagram

If Miley had lived in the stone age this is what she would have looked like, complete with drumstick bra and safety pin earring.

Instagram

4/11 10 Weirdest Things on Miley's Instagram

Teddy bears are a little old school for Miley. She has something a little more new age to cuddle at night.

Instagram

5/11 10 Weirdest Things on Miley's Instagram

Food porn has taken on a whole new meaning.

Instagram

6/11 10 Weirdest Things on Miley's Instagram

Some of us throw parties, others get presents, but Miley celebrated her 22nd birthday this year but photo shopping her head on to what seems like Nick Jonas’ body. We can only assume she had a blast.

Instagram

7/11 10 Weirdest Things on Miley's Instagram

Little throw back to the 2013 VMA awards and what better way to do it than with a little photo shopping action so all your besties are right there with you.

Instagram

8/11 10 Weirdest Things on Miley's Instagram

Merry Christmas and Happy Nude Year from James and Miles.

Instagram

9/11 10 Weirdest Things on Miley's Instagram

From Paris Hilton and Brintey Spears. Its been a been a big week for Miley and that famous tongue of hers.

Instagram

10/11 10 Weirdest Things on Miley's Instagram

Miley’s friendship with Flaming Lips front man Wayne Coyne runs deep.

Instagram

11/11 10 Weirdest Things on Miley's Instagram

It appears Miley’s pizza obsession began in the womb

Instagram

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Simone and Elora gear up for Bachelor In Paradise's debut
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves