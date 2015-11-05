Celebrities Who've Joined the Mile High Club

Miranda Kerr
"Let's put it this way, I've had an orgasm in the air before. Alone. And together," Orlando Bloom's ex said in British GQ's May 2014 issue.
Chrissy Teigen
"We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class. We were under a blanket," the model said of husband John Legend in the June 2014 issue of Cosmopolitan. "We weren't even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that."
Kim Kardashian
"[I've had sex] on a private plane. I don't think I would do it on a commercial flight," Kanye West's wife reportedly once said.
Jake Gyllenhaal
The exes admitted to doing the deed while flying from Frankfurt, Germany to Los Angeles after a trip to the Rome Film Festival in November 2007. The pair eventually called it quits in December 2009 after nearly three years together.
Zoe Saldana
”The craziest place—I am a part of the mile high club," the Rosemary's Baby star said during the SiriusXM radio show Sway in the Morning in May 2014.
CARMEN ELECTRA
In 2003, Miss Electra admitted to engaging in some scandalous escapades with then-beau Dave Navarro. She went on record about the "in flight" entertainment: "We worked it out that I would go in first, and Dave would come along after and give a secret knock. Then I let him in and, well, the rest is history."
Gwyneth Paltrow and Johnny Depp
The pair recently confessed during a game of Never Have I Ever that they had in fact both joined the infamous Mile HIgh Club....not together, we assume.
Kris and Bruce Jenner
The Kardashian momager said she and now-estranged husband Bruce Jenner did the deed in the bathroom on an American Airlines flight during an episode of her daytime talk show Kris in July 2013.
John Travolta
"In my Learjet days, we joined the club," the actor said of he and wife Kelly Preston in an interview with Britain's FHM magazine. "I shut off the cockpit; let someone else fly.”
Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri
The "All For You" singer confessed during an appearance on the Tyra Banks Show in November 2006 that she and then-boyfriend Dupri did the dirty during a commercial airline flight. When asked if it was in a bathroom, she replied: "No—that's what makes it worse."
Chris Brown
"It was like one of them European first classes where you've got the big front, so you can put the cover up so don't nobody see nothing," the entertainer said during an appearance on BET's 106 & Park in April 2013.
Liam Neeson
"I joined the Mile High Club many years ago. I remember it was on a Lufthansa flight," the Taken star reportedly told WENN in January 2014.