6/12 Celebrities Who've Joined the Mile High Club

CARMEN ELECTRA

In 2003, Miss Electra admitted to engaging in some scandalous escapades with then-beau Dave Navarro. She went on record about the "in flight" entertainment: "We worked it out that I would go in first, and Dave would come along after and give a secret knock. Then I let him in and, well, the rest is history."