Iggy Azalea

11/21 fun.

We'll let fun. band member Andrew Dost (right) explain how the trio's name came to be: "We were at a comedy club watching a friend of ours perform and afterwards we went out and had dinner. We were just sitting around the table and throwing names out there, as we had done for the past month or two. And [Jack Antonoff] suggested the name 'Ice Cream,' which we thought was pretty stupid... but we liked what it conjured up in our minds, which was 'fun.' So even then it was a couple of months of sitting on it and figuring out different names. But yeah, we chose 'fun' because we couldn't do 'Ice Cream.'"

WireImage