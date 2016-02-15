With a real name like Amethyst Amelia Kelly, it's hardly surprising that the Australian rapper decided to pick up a stage name. So how did she arrive at Iggy Azalea? When her dog Iggy, named after rocker Iggy Pop, survived a run-in with a snake, Azalea had a nameplate necklace made in his honour. "Everybody started to think that my name was Iggy, so… I took it on board and started rapping with it,” she said. Soon after, her grandfather suggested she shouldn't have a one-word stage name and the "Fancy" singer added Azalea "because that is a street name that my mum and family live on… it sounds very feminine and I thought it would balance out 'Iggy' being so masculine." Azalea is nominated for four Grammys this year, including Record of the Year and Best New Artist.
Getty Images
Jay Z was born Shawn Corey Carter, but his stage name is a combination of his childhood nickname, "Jazzy," and an homage to his musical mentor, Jaz-O. The music mogul has earned an impressive 60 Grammy nominations since 1999, including four this year for his collaboration with wife Beyonce.
Getty Images
Onika Tanya Maraj is the real name of six-time Grammy nominee Nicki Minaj, who said she had many alter egos to avoid a chaotic home life: "I would imagine being a new person. 'Cookie' was my first identity — that stayed with me for a while. I went on to 'Harajuku Barbie,' then 'Nicki Minaj.' Fantasy was my reality."
WireImage
Nominated for three Grammys this year, the Detroit native began rapping under the name "M&M" (the initials of his real name, Marshall Mathers) when he was 14, and later changed it to "Eminem."
Getty Images
Iconic DJ-producer Joel Zimmerman is best known by his stage name, Deadmau5, a moniker he picked up as a teenager when he found a dead mouse inside his computer casing and people began calling him the "dead mouse guy." Zimmerman tried to use the name "deadmouse" in online chat rooms, but that was too long, so he changed it to the leet-inspired "deadmau5." The EDM star received his sixth Grammy nomination this year.
Getty Images
After ditching the names "Feedback" and "The Hype" as the band lineup changed, the final members settled on "U2" for its ambiguity and mostly because the band disliked the name the least. As for the singularly named U2 singer, whose birth name is Paul David Newson, he was nicknamed Bono thanks to a hearing-aid store called Bonovox. While he initially didn’t like the name, he kept it after learning “bono vox” was also Latin for "good voice." The Irish rockers have won 22 Grammys, and are nominated again this year for Best Rock Album.
WireImage
Nominated this year for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Album, Wiz Khalifa was born Cameron Jibril Thomaz, but changed his name as teenager. Inspired by his uncle's name, which means "knowledge" in Arabic, the rapper chose the name Wisdom (hence the "Wiz"), and his uncle gave him the "Khalifa," which means "successor."
Getty Images
Born Ella Yelich-O'Connor in New Zealand, Lorde chose her stage name "because I wanted a name that was really strong and had this grandeur to it ... I always liked the idea of having a one-named alias." The "Royals" singer took home two Grammys last year, for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Getty Images
Bruno Mars was born Peter Gene Hernandez. His stage name came from his father, who nicknamed him "Bruno" because of his resemblance to professional wrestler Bruno Sammartino. The singer picked up four Grammy nominations last year, winning Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Unorthodox Jukebox.'
FilmMagic
In 1966, then-Yardbirds guitarist Jimmy Page suggested forming a new band with Who drummer Keith Moon. Moon allegedly joked that the band would go over "like a lead balloon," and Page remembered the quip when Led Zeppelin formed in 1968. They removed the "a" to avoid mispronunciation of the word "lead." The legendary rock group received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005.
Getty Images
We'll let fun. band member Andrew Dost (right) explain how the trio's name came to be: "We were at a comedy club watching a friend of ours perform and afterwards we went out and had dinner. We were just sitting around the table and throwing names out there, as we had done for the past month or two. And [Jack Antonoff] suggested the name 'Ice Cream,' which we thought was pretty stupid... but we liked what it conjured up in our minds, which was 'fun.' So even then it was a couple of months of sitting on it and figuring out different names. But yeah, we chose 'fun' because we couldn't do 'Ice Cream.'"
WireImage
Last year's Best New Artist winner was born Ben Haggerty, but picked up the nickname Macklemore when he was 17. "We were given an [assignment] at graphics art class at my high school in Seattle; I was given this superhero in plastic wrapping and I named him Professor Macklemore," he explains. "Then when I went to art school for the summer, I was going to thrift shops and dressing up in random crazy outfits. Whenever I do that - and I’d go out in the town and get drunk - I was Professor Macklemore. Eventually, people just started calling me that. After I put out my first album, I dropped the Professor and started just going by Macklemore."
Getty Images
Four-time Grammy winners Aerosmith landed on their band name thanks to some thoughtful doodling. After considering names like "The Hookers" and "Spike Jones," drummer Joey Kramer told the band in high school he wrote the word "Aerosmith" all over his notebooks. Apparently the name came to him after listening to Harry Nilsson's Aerial Ballet album, whose cover art has an image of a circus performer jumping out of a biplane.
AP Photo
Ten-time Grammy nominee David Bowie was born David Jones, but switched to Bowie so he wouldn’t be confused with Davy Jones of the Monkees. "Bowie" was taken from American pioneer Jim Bowie and the fighting knife he popularised.
Getty Images
Sting was born Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner. The nickname came after he wore a black-and-yellow-striped sweater that made him look like a bee, and it stuck. "My children call me Sting, my mother calls me Sting; who is this Gordon character?" he said. "I was never called 'Gordon.' You could shout 'Gordon' in the street, and I would just move out of your way." He has won 16 Grammy awards throughout his career.
WireImage
The common misconception is that the Bee Gees were named after the initials of the "Brothers Gibb," but the band name was actually inspired by two Australians who helped them out in their early days: Brisbane radio DJ Bill Gates, and promoter and racecar driver Bill Goode, who happened to share initials with Barry. The trio won Grammys for How Deep Is Your Love and Saturday Night Fever.
AP Photo
Lead singer Darius Rucker was not Hootie, nor were his bandmates the Blowfish, but the name was instead a tribute to two of their University of South Carolina classmates who happened to resemble an owl and a blowfish. The band took home the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1996.
WireImage
Because Mick Jagger and company were originally bigger fans of blues and soul than rock 'n’ roll, the band took inspiration from a song by American bluesman Muddy Waters, Rollin’ Stone.
AP Photo
Music legend Stevie Wonder was born Stevland Hardaway Morris. When he was signed as a young Motown musician, a producer gave him the name "Little Stevie Wonder," saying: "We can't keep calling him the eighth wonder of the world." He has won more Grammy Awards than any other male solo artist, with a total of 22.
Getty Images
From the Beetles, to the Beatals, to the Silver Beetles, to the Silver Beatles, to finally just the Beatles, the Fab Four thoroughly tested their band name idea. The band’s original bassist Stu Sutcliffe was the one who initially suggested the "beetle" theme. The iconic group began its Grammy run with a Best New Artist win in 1965.
AP Photo
Ten-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan's real name is Yvette Marie Stevens. She was given the first name of "Chaka" by an African shaman and picked up the last name of "Khan" when she married Hassan Khan.
Getty Images