All The Moments You Missed From The 2015 Grammys

Sam Smith & Rihanna Kiss Grammys 2015

1/22 Sam Smith & Rihanna

Kissing a four-time Grammy winner must be good luck! Rihanna plants one on man-of-the-moment Sam Smith's cheek during the 2015 show.

Getty Images

2/22 Madonna

On a night where it was all about the music - and the performances - Madonna's performance of Living For Love fell flat with the Grammys audience.

Getty Images

3/22 Kanye, Kim, Bey, John & Chrissy

Watch out, musical royalty about! Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen look all kinds of glam at the Grammy Awards.

Getty Images

4/22 Beyonce & Jay Z

Aren't they just so Drunk In Love? Ugh.

Getty Images

5/22 Miley Cyrus & Katy Perry

The two pop princesses compare...erm....cleavage during the Grammys show.

Getty Images

6/22 Taylor Swift & Sam Smith

Hugs for all! T-Swizzle adds another super celeb to her collection of besties. Nawwww.

Getty Images

7/22 Usher & Chris Brown

Too cool for school...Usher & Chris Brown are like the naughty kids at the back of the bus in the Grammys audience.

Getty Images

8/22 Kim Kadashian, Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Too bad Kim's Selfish book of selfies is already published...we reckon this one is a classic!

Getty Images

9/22 Jamie Foxx & his daughter

Jamie Foxx and daughter Annalise Bishop are just too cute for words. #cannotdeal

Getty Images

10/22 Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams went a little Grand Budapest Hotel during his bizarre - but strangely awesome - performance of his Grammy winning song, Happy.

Getty Images

11/22 Jessie J & Tom Jones

It was a nice for star-studded duets at this year's awards - Jessie J & Tom Jones took the stage to sing You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'.

Getty Images

12/22 Beyonce

In a surprise Grammys performance, Bey went gospel in all white and an all male backup choir.

Getty Images

13/22 Madonna

Veteran Grammys performer Madonna hangs ten (sort of) as the finished up her 2015 performance.

Getty Images

14/22 Ariana Grande

Pocket rocket Ariana Grande showed off her monster chops amidst purple haze at this year's ceremony.

Getty Images

15/22 John Mayer & Ed Sheeran

The talented singer-songwriters share a post-performance hug backstage.

Getty Images

16/22 Beyonce

Attention all - Queen Bey has arrived.

Getty Images

17/22 Kristen Wiig

In the standout performance of the night, Bridesmaids and Saturday Day Night star Kristen Wiig donned a wig to dance along to Sia's Chandelier.

Getty Images

18/22 Sam Smith & Mary J Blige

Anyone else want to stay in this piece of performance heaven forever?!

Getty Images

19/22 Kanye West

Taking the stage at the Grammys to perform for the first time in six years, Kanye West knocked it out of the park.

Getty Images

20/22 Hozier & Annie Lennox

Grammy nominee Hozier teamed up with the legendary Annie Lennox (can you believe she is 60?) to sing Take Me To Church. Heaven.

Getty Images

21/22 Katy Perry & Ferras

Katy Perry and singer-songwriter Ferras party like it's 1999.

Getty Images

22/22 Gwen Stefani & Adam Levine

The Voice mentors teamed up for a magical musical moment on the Grammys stage. You're welcome.

Getty Images

