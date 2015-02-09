Kissing a four-time Grammy winner must be good luck! Rihanna plants one on man-of-the-moment Sam Smith's cheek during the 2015 show.
Getty Images
On a night where it was all about the music - and the performances - Madonna's performance of Living For Love fell flat with the Grammys audience.
Getty Images
Watch out, musical royalty about! Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, John Legend & Chrissy Teigen look all kinds of glam at the Grammy Awards.
Getty Images
Aren't they just so Drunk In Love? Ugh.
Getty Images
The two pop princesses compare...erm....cleavage during the Grammys show.
Getty Images
Hugs for all! T-Swizzle adds another super celeb to her collection of besties. Nawwww.
Getty Images
Too cool for school...Usher & Chris Brown are like the naughty kids at the back of the bus in the Grammys audience.
Getty Images
Too bad Kim's Selfish book of selfies is already published...we reckon this one is a classic!
Getty Images
Jamie Foxx and daughter Annalise Bishop are just too cute for words. #cannotdeal
Getty Images
Pharrell Williams went a little Grand Budapest Hotel during his bizarre - but strangely awesome - performance of his Grammy winning song, Happy.
Getty Images
It was a nice for star-studded duets at this year's awards - Jessie J & Tom Jones took the stage to sing You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'.
Getty Images
In a surprise Grammys performance, Bey went gospel in all white and an all male backup choir.
Getty Images
Veteran Grammys performer Madonna hangs ten (sort of) as the finished up her 2015 performance.
Getty Images
Pocket rocket Ariana Grande showed off her monster chops amidst purple haze at this year's ceremony.
Getty Images
The talented singer-songwriters share a post-performance hug backstage.
Getty Images
Attention all - Queen Bey has arrived.
Getty Images
In the standout performance of the night, Bridesmaids and Saturday Day Night star Kristen Wiig donned a wig to dance along to Sia's Chandelier.
Getty Images
Anyone else want to stay in this piece of performance heaven forever?!
Getty Images
Taking the stage at the Grammys to perform for the first time in six years, Kanye West knocked it out of the park.
Getty Images
Grammy nominee Hozier teamed up with the legendary Annie Lennox (can you believe she is 60?) to sing Take Me To Church. Heaven.
Getty Images
Katy Perry and singer-songwriter Ferras party like it's 1999.
Getty Images
The Voice mentors teamed up for a magical musical moment on the Grammys stage. You're welcome.
Getty Images