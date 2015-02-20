News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Worst Fan Fails Ever

Rihanna

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser appears in new lingerie campaign
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date

1/8 Rihanna

A chef was stoked to cook for Rihanna when she visited his pub. But things turned sour when she apparently ordered noodles with cheese and garlic, then sent it back to be remade three times. She's even said to have treated her waiter like a child.

2/8 Taylor Swift

An onlooker describes an incident where Taylor refused to interact with waitstaff. "No-one knows how to respond to this glazed-eye thing who won't look at them, but apparently wants something."

3/8 Mariah Carey

One fan says they met Mariah on a video set where she spat a ham sandwich in the face of an assistant for using the wrong mustard! "She fired him on the spot."

4/8 James Franco

James Franco was left red-faced after hitting on a fan via Instagram, only to learn she was 17. His creepy messages are so cringe-worthy!

5/8 Britney Spears

What about that time Britney Spears really didn't want to get cooties from a fan in Las Vegas?

6/8 Avril Lavigne

How about when Avril Lavigne forced a smile and an awkward lean?

7/8 Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber came under fire when he got handsy with a fan named Jocelyn in Miami. She tweeted, "I just met Justin and he kissed me on the cheek and I'm going to cry."

8/8 Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has some epic fan disses under her belt! But her most recent one involved her taking a casual selfie outside an Adidas store as a security guard guided fans away.

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure