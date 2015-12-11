Zac Efron tried Tinder with no luck. He told Us Weekly “Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder nobody swiped me. They thought [my profile] was fake."
Chelsea Handler has been pretty outspoken about her love for Tinder! “I’m going to go on Tinder, I just keep forgetting to,” she says. “I would, I don’t mind that idea at all. You can verify me, I’ll verify that I’m me. Or you could just text me and I’ll text you back and say, ‘I’m famous, let’s f***.’”
Okay people don’t panic. Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly signed up for Tinder- probably swiping right as we speak. He revealed that he is using the dating app under the name Leonard. While he hasn’t been on any dates yet, he says he is really enjoying seeing who is out there.
Katy Perry confirmed that she is a fan of the online dating scene. She says she loves scrolling through Tinder and seeing what people have to offer.
Lily Allen caused a stir with this tweet, revealing that she uses Tinder. The married Sheezus artist has two children, however, doesn’t let that stop her from discovering the world on online dating. Lets just hope she doesn’t encounter a URL Badman.
Hilary Duff revealed recently that she is on Tinder, and “talking to nine guys right now.” The 27-year-old Lizzie McGuire star said after a few years of marriage, she realised her and ex-husband Mike Comrie just weren’t the right match. She said she is looking forward to being less serious about dating in the future.
Hold your breath ladies- this might actually happen. The hunk -of- a -Hollywood actor has expressed interest in joining online dating sites such as Tinder after a few of his mates suggested it. Chris even admitted that he gets nervous when dating. He said, “Whatever eases the process is great, since it can be awkward or uncomfortable meeting someone.”
Sorry ladies, Ed isn’t actually on Tinder, but he was offered the first ever Tinder verified account. “It’s so people know it’s you I guess, but it just sounds quite creepy doing that because then you’re just using your celebrity status to hook up with chicks” he said of the offer. This might actually make us love this sensitive singer/songwriter even more- if that’s possible.
Jimmy Fallon actually signed Britney Spears up for the app on The Tonight Show. This happened two weeks after Britney discovered David Lucado cheated on her and was Jimmy’s attempt to find her someone faithful. But on Tinder- really?
Lindsay recently revealed via Twitter that she matched with her bother Michael on Tinder. In tweeting her discovery, she also announced to the world she uses the dating app. Karma can be cruel Linds.
Apparently marriage to Olivier Martinez isn’t enough to curb her curiosity. Halle has admitted to going on a few dating sites to “see what everybody is talking about.” She warned though, that she is never who she says she is. Finding her on any dating site might prove to be a bit of a challenge.
For those of you that thought the Modern Family star was actually gay, here is a massive surprise. Eric has admitted that he is an active user of Tinder. He says the dating app allows him to hookup with women all over America.
