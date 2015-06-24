Fourteen Bombshell Revelations About Life in the Playboy Mansion

1. She contemplated suicide: In an excerpt from the book, Madison recounts one of her darkest moments during her time at the mansion. According to Madison, she was in a bathtub one night and thought about killing herself. "Maybe it was the pot and the alcohol, but drowning myself seemed like the logical way to escape the ridiculous life I was leading," she wrote.
2. Hef tried to pay her to stay: Madison claimed that Hefner wrote in his will that if she was still living in the Mansion at the time of his death, she'd inherit $3 million. “At the time, it was more money than I’d ever know what to do with... But I didn’t want it," she wrote. "I actually pitied him for stooping to that level. I couldn’t help but be offended. Did he really think he could buy me? I put the folder back on the bed just as I had found it and never breathed a word of it."
3. He would watch porn, smoke pot, and jerk off while his girlfriends and whoever else happened to be joining them that night pretended to get it on around him. Madison says they would take turns pleasuring Hef, but he always finished by himself. Madison reveals that she made her first foray into Hef's bedroom after a night out with "roughly a third of a bottle of vodka sloshing around in my stomach." "There was zero intimacy involved," she writes. "No kissing, nothing. It was so brief that I can't even recall what it felt like beyond having a heavy body on top of mine."
4. There was no confusion as to what sort of fashion and beauty aesthetic Hef expected his girlfriends to adopt. "He made it abundantly clear that he preferred us in very over-the-top, sort of trashy outfits (think BeDazzled rhinestone bustiers and skirts so short there was barely a point in wearing them)," Madison writes.
5. Madison says they would take turns pleasuring Hef, but he always finished by himself. Madison reveals that she made her first foray into Hef's bedroom after a night out with "roughly a third of a bottle of vodka sloshing around in my stomach." "There was zero intimacy involved," she writes. "No kissing, nothing. It was so brief that I can't even recall what it felt like beyond having a heavy body on top of mine."
6. Though they publicly denied it, all girlfriends were expected to participate in Hef's bizarre bedtime group sex ritual. "I didn't immediately realise that all girlfriends were required to sleep with Hef," Madison writes.
7. Hef would take photos of his girlfriends and him every night before they went out, then have them delivered to each girlfriend's door the next morning. The photos "only amplified the massive pressure to always look perfect and cause the girlfriends to spend hours critiquing their appearances," Madison writes. (She also describes Hef as a "hoarder" with "endless desire for momentos.")
8. She felt pressure to get plastic surgery: Madison wrote that the environment at the Playboy Mansion led even the most beautiful models to feel insecure about their figures. Madison also says that she was criticised when she changed her hairstyle or wore red lipstick, and copped to getting a nose job.
9. Hef demanded his girlfriends be in by the 9 o'clock curfew each night.When Madison witnessed two of the girlfriends come in past 9 one night, Madison writes, Hef "kicked his feet, mustered up some questionable crocodile tears (was he really crying? I thought), and told them if they wanted to 'stay out late' they could move out."
11. The culture of isolation Hef created at the mansion even extended to his infamous parties where, Madison writes, "the protocol was that we stay at Hef's table all night."Dancing was permitted so long as it was right in front of Hef's table. Girlfriends were allowed to leave only to go to the bathroom. When Hef left the party, usually at 1 a.m., the girlfriends "had to go upstairs with him."
12. She felt trapped: "Everyone thinks that the infamous metal gate was meant to keep people out," Madison writes. "But I grew to feel it was meant to lock me in."
13. Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Wilkinson didn't get paid for the first order of Girls Next Door, Madison claims in her book. She adds that Hef argued that the money the three got for posing for Playboy, which was filmed for the series, constituted their payment for the show as well. Whereas Madison reports amateur models got $25,000 for a pictorial, reality stars $40,000 to $50,000, and former girlfriends of Hef's, the Bentley twins, got $100,000, the three Girls Next Door ladies only got $25,000 for their shoot.
9. He would constantly create drama and infighting among his girlfriends by randomly changing his long-held positions or household policies to favor one over the rest of them. Shortly after Madison moved in, she recalls, one girlfriend moved out of Bedroom 5, a small room that was coveted because it was a single, affording whoever occupied it much-needed privacy that was otherwise hard to come by in the mansion. It was assumed that April, who became a girlfriend only several months before Madison, would move into Bedroom 5, but instead she asked Hef if she could have Bedroom 3 entirely to herself. This was seen as unfair by the rest of the girlfriends based on how bedroom hierarchy had previously worked. But Hef approved her request, forcing Madison to move out of the room.
Fourteen Bombshell Revelations About Life in the Playboy Mansion
14. She was pitted against other women: Madison wrote that women in the house were often tricked into feuding with one another. “I learned Hef was the manipulator…He pitted us against one another."