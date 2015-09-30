8 Times Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Looked Exactly Alike

MAJOR PLUNGE
If anyone can rock a dress that's not only cut down-to-there, but also up-to-there, it's a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. (They're well-versed in fashion tape.)
CUTOUT QUEENS
Kim might think she posts "too many bikini selfies" – but if she didn't share so many snaps, we'd never get to see repeat wears like this.
SHEER MADNESS
The see-through top Kylie wore to a Nip + Fab beauty event in London gave us an instant flashback to Kim's look during Paris Fashion Week.
SUITED UP
However, this black cut-out bikini was a stolen piece. "Yep, stole Kylie's bikini… she's not getting it back," Kim captioned her Instagram.
ALL BLACK EVERYTHING
Extension-free bob? Square sunglasses? Lace-up boots? Check, check and check. The sisters clearly have their airport uniform down pat.
DENIM DOUBLES
Kylie might have ripped this distressed denim ensemble from Kim, but she didn't swipe it from her closet. Look closely, and you'll notice Kim's Frame Denim skirt is ever-so-slightly less frayed than Ky's Jaide Clothing version.
MAJOR PLUNGE
If anyone can rock a dress that's not only cut down-to-there, but also up-to-there, it's a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. (They're well-versed in fashion tape.)
KICKIN' BACK
It's not every day the sisters are willing to trade in their heels for flats – especially Kim. But for Kanye's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers, they seem to make an exception.