The singer credits boxing and treadmill workouts for her 27.2kg slim down after giving birth to her son, Future. Working with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, Ciara worked out intensely “five days a week” and eats five to eight nutrient-dense meals a day. Although she does allow for indulgence every now and then. "When I’m on a strict eating regimen, at some point I have to have french fries, a cheeseburger and some pizza. And Oreos and vanilla ice cream!” she admits in the September issue of Shape magazine.
For the 31-year-old star, her weight loss success came with a lifestyle overhaul. Speaking to Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa, Kardashian revealed she has "made major cutbacks,” banning fizzy drinks. Instead, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star says she opts for iced tea or water throughout the day.
The 36-year-old actress told Glamour magazine she swears by Pilates for her enviable abs. As for her diet, the Fabletics Activewear founder says she eats Alkaline when she can, which means "it's no dairy, it's no wheat, it's gluten-free, no meat, and no sugar”.
The 20-year-old model keeps fit, but she isn’t one to shy away from a burger. "Eat clean, and work out to stay fit - and have a burger to stay sane,” she told Refinery29.
The Colombian actress says she indulges in decadent food from time to time, but certainly makes up for it at the gym the following day. "When I do indulge, I exercise a bit harder the next day. My workout motto is really simple: No pain, no cake!” Not a bad motto to live by!
The ‘Magic Mike XXL’ actress is looking better than ever at age 43, and says her seriously toned butt is a result of stairs. The wife of Will Smith told Shape magazine, "With the steps, I can sculpt glutes, quads, and calves; it’s a serious lower-body workout, and at the same time, I’m doing cardio.” We’ll be taking the stairs instead of the lift next time!
Being a vegan and former dancer, the ‘Witches of East End’ star didn’t have much trouble shedding her 15kg weight gain after giving birth to her daughter Everly in May 2013. Instead, Mrs. Channing Tatum snuck in her workouts whenever and wherever she could. "When I'm rocking Everly to sleep, I do lunges across the nursery, squats or calf raises,” she told Us Weekly.
The 35-year-old star says her go-to breakfast is oatmeal, with a healthy sandwich for lunch. She also incorporates a regular workout routine with a trainer. "I work out five days a week: three days with a trainer, doing a mix of strength training and cardio, and then I do cardio on my own the other two days,” the mum-of-two told InStyle magazine.