1/8 Stars’ Diet & Fitness Tips: Ciara

The singer credits boxing and treadmill workouts for her 27.2kg slim down after giving birth to her son, Future. Working with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson, Ciara worked out intensely “five days a week” and eats five to eight nutrient-dense meals a day. Although she does allow for indulgence every now and then. "When I’m on a strict eating regimen, at some point I have to have french fries, a cheeseburger and some pizza. And Oreos and vanilla ice cream!” she admits in the September issue of Shape magazine.