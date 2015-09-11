The Lavish Life of Kylie Jenner

Like most 18 year-olds, Jenner is currently getting used to living away from their parents for the first time – except instead of a tiny, crowded dorm room, she moved into a $2.7 million mansion down the street from sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. And she doesn't have to worry about getting an obnoxious roommate either.
A car is a right of passage for most teenagers. But Jenner's been there, done that, and even given the $ 120,000 Mercedes Benz G Wagon she bought last year a brand new, custom paint job. Jealous is kind of an understatement.
Joining the Benz in Jenner's garage is, of course, the $320,000 Ferrari 482 Italia that boyfriend Tyga rolled out on her 18th birthday. (We'll give you a minute to pick your jaw up off the floor.)
The car might have gotten the most attention at Jenner's birthday bash, but earlier in the day, she was also gifted with a highly coveted Hermès Birkin bag from her mother. After all, a girl only turns 18 once!
While the rest of us could only bring ourselves to indulge on a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes after years of dedicated saving, intense deliberation and a mild case of sticker shock, picking up six(!) new pairs is pretty much an average shopping day for Jenner.
Just a few weeks before her birthday blowout, Jenner celebrated her high school graduation with a gold-and-diamond Rolex watch, which just so happens to cost upwards of $30,000. So, what did you get when you graduated?