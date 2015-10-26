Host Ruby Rose ditched her bra as she rocked the red carpet in a cleavage-baring Armani tuxedo jacket with matching pants.
Getty Images
Baring both leg and chest in a skin-tight LBD, the On My Mind singer debuted her new orange locks on the red carpet.
While we appreciate a pop of colour on this year's otherwise all-black red carpet, the Boom Clap singer's metallic Vivienne Westwood dress seems a little ill-fitted.
Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell opted for an elegant and daring all-white KAYAT'S Resort ensemble with a plunging neckline and super high slit.
The Pretty Little Liars star stunned in a vampy black embellished dress with a sheer skirt.
The Worth It singers coordinated their all-black outfits perfectly. Not to mention they also remind us of Taylor Swift's Bad Blood girl squad.
The Hold My Hand singer stunned in a red frock with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Leaving little to the imagination, Hailey Baldwin risked a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet in a revealing cut-out ensemble.
The 30-year-old TV presenter flaunted her legs in a mesh-pannelled mini dress. The blue heels were a nice finishing touch to add some colour to the mix.
Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison showed off her slim figure in a black fishtail gown with a plunging neckline.
