MTV EMAs 2015: Best & Worst Dressed

1/10 BEST DRESSED: Ruby Rose

Host Ruby Rose ditched her bra as she rocked the red carpet in a cleavage-baring Armani tuxedo jacket with matching pants.

Getty Images

2/10 BEST DRESSED: Ellie Goulding

Baring both leg and chest in a skin-tight LBD, the On My Mind singer debuted her new orange locks on the red carpet.

Getty Images

3/10 WORST DRESSED: Charli XCX

While we appreciate a pop of colour on this year's otherwise all-black red carpet, the Boom Clap singer's metallic Vivienne Westwood dress seems a little ill-fitted.

Getty Images

4/10 BEST DRESSED: Shay Mitchell

Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell opted for an elegant and daring all-white KAYAT'S Resort ensemble with a plunging neckline and super high slit.

Getty Images

5/10 BEST DRESSED: Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars star stunned in a vampy black embellished dress with a sheer skirt.

Getty Images

6/10 BEST DRESSED: Fifth Harmony

The Worth It singers coordinated their all-black outfits perfectly. Not to mention they also remind us of Taylor Swift's Bad Blood girl squad.

Getty Images

7/10 BEST DRESSED: Jess Glynne

The Hold My Hand singer stunned in a red frock with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Getty Images

8/10 WORST: Hailey Baldwin

Leaving little to the imagination, Hailey Baldwin risked a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet in a revealing cut-out ensemble.

Getty Images

9/10 BEST DRESSED: Laura Whitmore

The 30-year-old TV presenter flaunted her legs in a mesh-pannelled mini dress. The blue heels were a nice finishing touch to add some colour to the mix.

Getty Images

10/10 BEST DRESSED: Vicky Pattinson

Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison showed off her slim figure in a black fishtail gown with a plunging neckline.

Getty Images

