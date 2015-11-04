After trolls slammed the British songstress, saying she found fame through her actor dad Keith, Lily took to twitter to rant! “I've spent more time with my dogs than my dad,” she tweeted. “My dad walked out on me when I was 4, I'm sick of this. My dad was at Latitude when I headlined and didn't even come to see me.”
Bill Hudson has a rocky relationship with his children Kate and Oliver Hudson, and Kate revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair that she considers her step dad Kurt Russell her real dad. “[My dad] doesn’t know me from a hole in the wall. But I don’t care,” she admitted. “I have a dad [Kurt]. The bottom line is, you call your kids on their f**king birthday. I’m glad I had a dad who was there on my birthday.”
After her actor dad Jon Voight accused her of having “mental problems” the actress hit back that he had an affair on her mum Marcheline Bertrand while they were married.
The actress blames her childhood issues on her dad John Barrymore, a fellow actor who abandoned Drew when she was a baby, and spent time in and of jail because of drug use. When Drew was 15 she was emancipated from her parents following a stint in rehab at the age of 14.
Beyoncé’s dad Matthew Knowles was her manager, but when it was revealed he had cheated on her mum Tina and fathered a child, the singer cut off all ties from him. Beyoncé and her sister Solange were noticeably absent from his wedding to model Gena Charmaine Avery in 2013.
The singer stopped talking to her father Mark Evans after he gave an interview to The Sun about him abandoning her when she was only three years old. “It blows my mind. 'I love her so much'. Really? Why are you telling me that through a newspaper? If I ever see him I will spit in his face,” Adele said.
