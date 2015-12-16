News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Stars Who Are Just as Christmas-Crazy as You Are

Stars Who Are Just as Christmas-Crazy as You Are

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Anna Heinrich celebrates her engagement party

Anna Heinrich celebrates her luxe hens party
Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Rihanna turns heads in see-through naked dress

1/10 BEYONCÉ

Further proof Queen Bey does nothing half-heartedly. She's Christmas personified – with the help of a very festive ensemble, of course.


2/10 LUCY HALE

Scientific fact: It's not the holiday season if you don't dress your entire family inmatching red knit sweaters.

Instagram

3/10 JANUARY JONES

The Mad Men actress spreads the good wordof Christmas cheer: "Come on. Prints are in cuz."


Instagram

4/10 SEAN COMBS

Who knew that Diddy would make a convincing santa? (We did. We knew all along.)

Instagram

5/10 RYAN SEACREST

Festive socks = cheer that follows you wherever you go.

Instagram

6/10 KATY PERRY

SANTA?!?! I KNOW HIM!"
– Line from Elf, plus how Perry legitimately feels about the guy.


Instagram

7/10 TAYLOR SWIFT

Wearing matching Christmas onesies is the only way to properly bond with your sibling, during the holiday season and, really, at all other times.


Instagram

8/10 GABRIELLE UNION AND DWYANE WADE

Union and Wade know that a standard Christmas card can't possibly encapsulate all the joy of the holiday. Which is why you need to spend hours coordinating a massive photo shoot set to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

9/10 REESE WITHERSPOON

  1. WreathWitherspoon

10/10 JOAN SMALLS

It takes real guts to ditch the knits, sweaters and cookie-bloat-covering onesies for a bikini. Respect.


People.com

Instagram

More Galleries

Anna Heinrich celebrates her engagement party

Anna Heinrich celebrates her luxe hens party
Celebs party at Coachella 2018

Rihanna turns heads in see-through naked dress
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise