Further proof Queen Bey does nothing half-heartedly. She's Christmas personified – with the help of a very festive ensemble, of course.
Scientific fact: It's not the holiday season if you don't dress your entire family inmatching red knit sweaters.
The Mad Men actress spreads the good wordof Christmas cheer: "Come on. Prints are in cuz."
Who knew that Diddy would make a convincing santa? (We did. We knew all along.)
Festive socks = cheer that follows you wherever you go.
SANTA?!?! I KNOW HIM!"
– Line from Elf, plus how Perry legitimately feels about the guy.
Wearing matching Christmas onesies is the only way to properly bond with your sibling, during the holiday season and, really, at all other times.
Union and Wade know that a standard Christmas card can't possibly encapsulate all the joy of the holiday. Which is why you need to spend hours coordinating a massive photo shoot set to Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
It takes real guts to ditch the knits, sweaters and cookie-bloat-covering onesies for a bikini. Respect.
