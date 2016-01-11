News

Behind the scenes at the 2016 Golden Globes!

1/7 New squad members?

Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, Eva Longoria and America Ferrera pose for a selfie together before the star-studded event.

Instagram

2/7 Watch the booty!

Jennifer Lopez’s assistant helps her get ready before the red carpet, while Casper Smarts waits in the background.

Instagram

3/7 Red carpet ready

Heidi Klum poses for pictures with her team before hitting the ruby rug.

Instagram

4/7 Team work

Costume change times for Giuliana as she gets some help getting ready for the ceremony.

Instagram

5/7 Testing the twirl

Kate Bosworth looks stunning in this sequinned Dolce and Gabba dress.

Instagram

6/7 Front row

Katy Perry has a great view of the ceremony, although she’d rather be at the back so she can misbehave!

Instagram

7/7 Eva so beautiful

The Desperate Housewives star makes sure her make-up is on point ahead of the show.

Instagram

