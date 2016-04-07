The Real Housewives of Melbourne head to Dubai!

11/12 Lunch at Bice Mare, Dubai overlooking foundations - From left to right - Jackie Gillies, Gamble Breaux, Chyka Keeabaugh and Janet Roach

Returning for its third season, The Real Housewives of Melbourne, will see the eight housewives head to Dubai and Atlantis, The Palm for this season’s girls’ getaway.



RHOMseason three airs at 8.30pm on Foxtel’s Arena.

