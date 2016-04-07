Lydia Shiavellom Jackie Gillies, Janet Roach, Chyka Keebaugh, Gamble Breaux, Gina Liano, Susie McLean and Pettifleur Berenger.
The Real Housewives of Melbourne head to Dubai!
Returning for its third season, The Real Housewives of Melbourne, will see the eight housewives head to Dubai and Atlantis, The Palm for this season’s girls’ getaway.
RHOMseason three airs at 8.30pm on Foxtel’s Arena.
The gals went shopping, shark diving and even headed to the desert!