News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 54k-a-month penthouse

You may also like these galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise's Florence is living her best life
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser pulls a Jen Hawkins

1/13 You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 54k-a-month penthouse

Taylor Swift's renovating her $19 million dollar Tribeca penthouse and has moved into a 54k-a-month NYC rental in the meantime. The four story property has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and an indoor pool. This kind of New York City carriage house is what real estate dreams are made of so click through to feast your eyes on the interior of her rental and try not to die of jealousy.

2/13 You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

3/13 You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

4/13 You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

5/13 You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

6/13 You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

7/13 You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

8/13 You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

9/13 You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

10/13 You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

11/13 You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

12/13 You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

13/13 You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

You've got to see Taylor Swift's new 40k-a-month penthouse

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise's Florence is living her best life
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks