Jen, Tim and Kris storm the Myer runway

1/8 Jen, Tim and Kris storm the Myer runway

The stunning model commanded the runway in this knee-length lace Alex Perry gown, which comes complete with billowing sleeves.

Getty Images

2/8 Jen, Tim and Kris storm the Myer runway

Jennifer Hawkins looked effortlessly stylish as she made her way down the runway in this black halterneck Sass and Bide top and trousers combo.

Getty Images

3/8 Jen, Tim and Kris storm the Myer runway

The 33-year-old showed off her washboard abs in this cropped Asilio top and asymmetrical skirt.

Getty Images

4/8 Jen, Tim and Kris storm the Myer runway

Fresh out the jungle, Kris Smith was all smiles as he took to the Myer runway in a beige trench coat.

Getty Images

5/8 Jen, Tim and Kris storm the Myer runway

Kris looked dapper in an all black outfit on the runway, wearing black skinny jeans, a black shirt and a black belt.

Getty Images

6/8 Jen, Tim and Kris storm the Myer runway

Almost a decade since he last graced the runway, former Bachelor Tim Robards looked ripped as he took to the catwalk in this tight, white top.

Getty Images

7/8 Jen, Tim and Kris storm the Myer runway

Tim looked at ease on the runway in this Autumn ensemble, flashing a smile for the camera as his girlfriend, Anna Heinrich looked on.

Getty Images

8/8 Jen, Tim and Kris storm the Myer runway

Jen, Tim and Kris looked like the ultimate squad as they posed on the runway.

Getty Images

