Momager Kris has reportedly splashed out a whopping $13.2 million (US$9.9 million) on this epic six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Calabasas and it's right across the street from her daughter Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
This 9,400 square-foot home is open-plan and has lots of natural light.
Flooded with natural light, this two-level home features natural oak floors and high ceilings.
There's a full chef's kitchen with all the latest appliances, and a separate dining room area.
It features marble bench tops and Wolf & Miele appliances.
There are over-size custom closets.
Bedroom's are spacious with floor to ceiling windows.
The master-bedroom looks out onto a private balcony and separate sitting area.
Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home
The master ensuite has a wet room and free-standing bath with steam room.
Kris Jenner buys $13.2 million Calabasas home
The outdoor entertaining area looks out onto the pool. All rooms in the property have surround-sound and house features a smart home system.
The zero-edge pool and 10 person spa is the perfect place to spent those summer days.
