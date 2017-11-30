News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Kris Jenner buys $13.2 million Calabasas home

Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

1/13 Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

Momager Kris has reportedly splashed out a whopping $13.2 million (US$9.9 million) on this epic six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion in Calabasas and it's right across the street from her daughter Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Crisnet

2/13 Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

This 9,400 square-foot home is open-plan and has lots of natural light.

Crisnet

3/13 Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

Flooded with natural light, this two-level home features natural oak floors and high ceilings.

Crisnet

4/13 Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

There's a full chef's kitchen with all the latest appliances, and a separate dining room area.

Crisnet

5/13 Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

It features marble bench tops and Wolf & Miele appliances.

Crisnet

6/13 Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

There are over-size custom closets.

Crisnet

7/13 Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

Bedroom's are spacious with floor to ceiling windows.

Crisnet

8/13 Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

The master-bedroom looks out onto a private balcony and separate sitting area.

Crisnet

9/13 Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

Crisnet

10/13 Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

The master ensuite has a wet room and free-standing bath with steam room.

Crisnet

11/13 Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

Kris Jenner buys $13.2 million Calabasas home

Crisnet

12/13 Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

The outdoor entertaining area looks out onto the pool. All rooms in the property have surround-sound and house features a smart home system.

Crisnet

13/13 Kris Jenner buy's $13.2 million Calabasas home

The zero-edge pool and 10 person spa is the perfect place to spent those summer days.

Crisnet

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Simone and Elora gear up for Bachelor In Paradise's debut
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves