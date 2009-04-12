In real life, Angelina Jolie is the loving, caring mother of four children with more on the way. But in her upcoming film Wanted, she's a coolly lethal assassin who kills without a moment's hesitation. So while she gets publicity for being a good mother, on screen she's best at being a Bad Mutha. Take a look at 20 of the movies' greatest Bad Muthas.
Whether he's waxing existential with his partner over international hamburgers or shouting scripture quotes to someone he's about to cap, Jules is such an undisputed Bad Mutha (or something close to that we can't publish) that it's written on his wallet.
For some, being a Bad Mutha is about cocksure swagger but for Walker, it's all about pure single-minded focus on one thing -- revenge. He wants his money and he wants the partner who betrayed him to suffer. And if he has to take out an entire crime syndicate in the process, so be it.
The character that every dive bar bouncer aspires to. Dalton proves that you can wear tight jeans, feather your hair, and show a girl your sensitive side and still retain the essence of being a Bad Mutha. Just remember his mantra: "Pain don't hurt."
Sure Jason Bourne might look at bit like a J. Crew model but don't be fooled. Anything within arm's reach is a lethal weapon for Bourne. Books, magazines, toasters, whatever. He's so resourceful he makes MacGuyver cry himself to sleep on a bed he made out of post-it notes and a spatula.
To be a true Bad Mutha, it's not enough to know that you're the baddest dude in the room. You need the skills to back it up. This samurai who can slay a dozen baddies with a couple flicks of his katana fits the bill.
Some people become Bad Muthas on accident, but Tony Montana became one strictly according to plan. Because in this country, you gotta make the money first. Then when you get the money, you get the power. When you get the power, then you get the women.
Triad tough guy Mark Gor is the epitome of cool. In fact, he looked so cool blowing away roomfuls of gangsters that he inspired thousands of wannabes to wear trench coats in the heat of Hong Kong summers.
Unless you want a hole blown in your head from a cattle gun, play along when this force of nature with a Prince Valiant haircut asks you to call his coin flip. Warning: you still might get a hole blown in your head.
Here's a checklist of life experiences that would qualify one for the title of "Bad Mutha" -- be a decorated Special Forces officer, get recruited to save the President from the impenetrable island of Manhattan, hang-glide to the top of a skyscraper, beat up a giant brawler, wear an eyepatch, or get a painfully applied tattoo. Snake Plissken can cross them all off.
There's a line between being a Bad Mutha and just being psychotic, and Hannibal Lecter straddles it. He will patiently wait for just the right moment before launching a vicious attack on armed guards, and then take a moment to enjoy some classical music when they're bloody messes on the floor.
He a black private dick that's a sex machine to all the chicks. He's the cat that won't cop out when there's danger all about. He's a complicated man but no one understands him but his women. They say this cat Shaft is a Bad Mutha. Can you dig it?
Let's face it. John Wayne is more or less the same character is all of his movies. But what a character. Grizzled, gruff, and prone to punching people. John Wayne was such a Bad Mutha that even though Joseph Stalin actually ordered his assassination, the Duke refused FBI protection. That's seriously bad.
There are two types of people out there. There are those who run like hell when confronted with a furious alien that bleeds acid and lays eggs down your throat. And there are those who suit up in a space-aged forklift and go mano-a-mano with the thing. People in that later category are Bad Muthas.
Tang Lung wasn't looking for trouble when he ventured to Rome to help his family open a Chinese restaurant. But when it came, he cleans trouble's clock along every single person who had the misfortune to get in his way, including the clearly outmatched Chuck Norris.
Unlike Roger Moore's James Bond, who seemed more likely to mug at you than punch you, Daniel Craig is a tuxedo-clad street fighter who will run through a wall rather than look for a door. He just has to glare at a martini and it shakes itself.
This ruthless, relentless sentient robot killer is the most cold-hearted Bad Mutha on the list. Literally. While blowing away an entire police department, his voice always remains the same flat, unemotional, and unexplainably Austrian accented tone.
The thing about Blondie is not his unmatched talent with a six-shooter -- the guy can shoot a dead man's hat into his grave at fifty paces -- but his total disinterest. Whether he's standing at the gallows or staring down a villain in a shootout, Blondie looks more like he's waiting in line at the DMV than facing down death.
Star Wars This dark hearted evildoer is the high priest of Bad Muthahood. He's half robot, can choke you to death with a glance and will blow up his own daughter's adopted homeworld without a second thought.
All John McClane wanted was to talk to his estranged wife and maybe have a nap. But when a gang of Eurotrash thugs take your building hostage, what's a Bad Mutha to do? Tape a gun to his back, kill all the baddies, save the hostages and regain his wife's love.
