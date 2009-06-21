IRRECONCILABLE DIFFERENCES: WORST HOLLYWOOD BREAKUPS

Probably one of the most famous and shocking break ups in Hollywood. Previous to their parting ways, the couple made declarations of never spending more than a week apart and looking extremely loved up in photos. The surprising news was made even more astonishing by the fact that the reason as to their divorce was not revealed to the public, causing much speculation as to the cause, though Tom did declare rather mysteriously to the world that “Nicole knows why”. This photo was taken at the Mission Impossible 2 Premiere in Los Angeles on May 18, 2000 just mohths before they announced their seperation.
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline seemed doomed from the start only lasting two years together but producing two kids. Britney went on to a public meltdown after the marriage ended but has since pulled herself together.
Eddie Murphy and producer, Tracey Edmonds exchanged ceremonial vows in front of friends and family in Bora Bora on New Years Day. They were planning to make things legal on their return to the US, but the relationship didnt last long enough. After only two weeks, the "marriage" was over.
The latest in the list of celebrities heading for the divorce courts are Katie Price and Peter Andre who have split up after four and half years of marriage. The decision has come from Andre, who said his wife was "out of control". The couple have two children together.
Though the pair are seen here during happier times, the British press had a field day with Heather Mills during her divorce to Sir Paul McCartney. Branding her as a money grabber, Mills fired back by alleging Paul was abusive and a drunk. The court proceedings went on for almost two years at which point Mills pocketed a cool $38.5 million. Sir Paul has since moved on, thankfully.
When things between Pink and Carey Hart were over after two years of marriage, Pink posted a message on her website saying "The most important thing for you to know is that Carey and I love each other so much. This breakup is not about cheating, anger or fighting. We are best friends and will continue to be." Clearly this couple really did care for each other, they have since announced their reunion.
Body language says it all doesn’t it? Madonna and Guy Ritchie look as if they would be anywhere else in the world than together on the red carpet at the RocknRolla UK premiere in London on September 2001. The Madonna-Ritchie divorce was a saga with each party airing their dirty laundry to the hungry media including Madonna stating that Guy called her a granny and Guy declaring that Madonna asked him to make an appointment in her diary for sex. The divorce settlement was huge with Guy pocketing approx $70 million even though he had previously stated he didn’t want a penny of Madonna’s money.
Things were happier in June 2007 when Robin Williams and his then wife Marsha Garces posed at the premiere of License to Wed in Los Angeles. However, last year the couple filed for divorce after almost 20 years together. Marsha cited irreconcilable differences in her petition to end the marriage. The two originally met when Marsha was the nanny for Robins son Zachary.
This cute rockstar couple seemed perfect together. Liv is daughter of rockstar Steve Tyler and actress and Royston is singer & guitarist for band, Space Hog. But after five years of wedded bliss, the couple announced they were parting ways. The couple have a three year old son, Milo, and they plan to continue to raise him together.
The last really happy shot of the couple, seen here at the “Troy” premiere at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival in May 2004, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston were the all golden, all American couple. They had five glorious years together from 2000 to 2005. There was and continues to be much speculation as to how their marriage broke up with a suspected third party in the form of femme fatale, Angelina Jolie who Brad Pitt worked with just before his break up on "Mr and Mrs Smith" and afterwards moved on with. The new couple have six children between them.
Just days after Morgan Freeman was seriously injured in a car crash, in which he was allegedly with another woman, things got a lot worse. Morgan, 71, and his wife Myrna Colley-Lee began the process of ending their union. After 24 years of marriage, it was finally no more.
Actress Denise Richards filed for divorce from her actor Charlie Sheen, citing the old chestnut irreconcilable differences in March 2005 whilst she was six months pregnant with the couple’s second child. The couple met in 2000 while shooting the movie "Good Advice" together. This photo shows the couple only a month before Richards filed for divorce looking quite happy to be together at the 11th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on February 2005.
