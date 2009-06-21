1/12 IRRECONCILABLE DIFFERENCES: WORST HOLLYWOOD BREAKUPS

Probably one of the most famous and shocking break ups in Hollywood. Previous to their parting ways, the couple made declarations of never spending more than a week apart and looking extremely loved up in photos. The surprising news was made even more astonishing by the fact that the reason as to their divorce was not revealed to the public, causing much speculation as to the cause, though Tom did declare rather mysteriously to the world that “Nicole knows why”. This photo was taken at the Mission Impossible 2 Premiere in Los Angeles on May 18, 2000 just mohths before they announced their seperation.

S. Granitz/WireImage.com