HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

As Twilight's moody and glistening vampire, Pattinson has captured the hearts of teens across the world.
Steve Granitz, WireImage
One for the guys and the girls, Jake Gyllenhaal broke hearts when he got serious with Reese Witherspoon.
Stephen Lovekin/WireImage.com
He first set hearts racing in 'Bend it like Beckham' and rekindled the flame in Match Point. Game, set, match.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Our own Miranda Kerr is lucky to have scored this dishevelled pirate with sharp looks.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com
Hunky 'Fast and Furious' star Paul Walker with his steely blue eyes reminds us of a young Paul Newman with a pinch of James Dean.
E. Neitzel/WireImage.com
Johnny Depp coolly strolls to the beat of his own drum, with a mysterious allure that keeps the ladies guessing.
Eamonn McCormack, WireImage
Another pretty boy, Efron graduated from High School musical into a hunky pin-up.
Jeffrey Mayer, WireImage
Wolverine hunk Hugh Jackman, once crowned Sexiest Man Alive, is the full package.
Carlos Alvarez, Getty Images
Our second "Twilight" hunk, this karate-trained actor shows his lupine charms as the Native American Jacob Black. He's buffing up for the "New Moon" sequel. Yes, yes, all the girls will howl.
Frank Micelotta, Getty Images
For a while there, the Sexiest Man Alive of 1995 and 2000 was downsized to Angelina Jolie's partner, but his stud roots do go all the way back to "Thelma and Louise."
Mike Marsland, WireImage
Small screen 'Entourage' hottie Adrian Grenier makes the cut.
Michael Bezjian/WireImage.com
Who can resist a Bond boy? Daniel Craig smoulders as the newest 007.
Eamonn McCormack/WireImage.com
Ladies man George Clooney only gets better with age.
Ray Tamarra/Getty Images