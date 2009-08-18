News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

Rob Pattinson

You may also like these galleries

Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red

1/13 HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

As Twilight's moody and glistening vampire, Pattinson has captured the hearts of teens across the world.

Steve Granitz, WireImage

2/13 HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

One for the guys and the girls, Jake Gyllenhaal broke hearts when he got serious with Reese Witherspoon.

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage.com

3/13 HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

He first set hearts racing in 'Bend it like Beckham' and rekindled the flame in Match Point. Game, set, match.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

4/13 HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

Our own Miranda Kerr is lucky to have scored this dishevelled pirate with sharp looks.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

5/13 HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

Hunky 'Fast and Furious' star Paul Walker with his steely blue eyes reminds us of a young Paul Newman with a pinch of James Dean.

E. Neitzel/WireImage.com

6/13 HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

Johnny Depp coolly strolls to the beat of his own drum, with a mysterious allure that keeps the ladies guessing.

Eamonn McCormack, WireImage

7/13 HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

Another pretty boy, Efron graduated from High School musical into a hunky pin-up.

Jeffrey Mayer, WireImage

8/13 HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

Wolverine hunk Hugh Jackman, once crowned Sexiest Man Alive, is the full package.

Carlos Alvarez, Getty Images

9/13 HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

Our second "Twilight" hunk, this karate-trained actor shows his lupine charms as the Native American Jacob Black. He's buffing up for the "New Moon" sequel. Yes, yes, all the girls will howl.

Frank Micelotta, Getty Images

10/13 HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

For a while there, the Sexiest Man Alive of 1995 and 2000 was downsized to Angelina Jolie's partner, but his stud roots do go all the way back to "Thelma and Louise."

Mike Marsland, WireImage

11/13 HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

Small screen 'Entourage' hottie Adrian Grenier makes the cut.

Michael Bezjian/WireImage.com

12/13 HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

Who can resist a Bond boy? Daniel Craig smoulders as the newest 007.

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage.com

13/13 HUNK-O-RAMA: HOLLYWOOD'S HOTTIES

Ladies man George Clooney only gets better with age.

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

More Galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red