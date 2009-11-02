NICOLE KIDMAN: A GLAMOROUS CAREER

Nicole Kidman's latest role is in the upcoming all singing, all dancing musical, "Nine." The film stars a bevy of beatuies including Kate Hudson, Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Fergie, Sophia Loren and Judi Dench with Daniel Day Lewis as the the famous movie director.
"Australia" was Nicole's love song dedication to her homeland. An epic adventure set in Northern Australia before WW II, an English aristocrat who inherits a sprawling ranch reluctantly pacts with a stock-man in order to protect her new property from a takeover plot. As the pair drive 2,000 head of cattle over unforgiving landscape, they experience the bombing of Darwin, Australia, by Japanese forces firsthand.
"Australia" is the second highest grossing Australian film of all time, trailing Crocodile Dundee. Alongside Nicole Kidman, "Australia," starred Hugh Jackman and newcomer, Brandon Walters.
In "Magot At The Wedding," Margot, (played by Nicole Kidman) is a successful but neurotic writer who brings her 11-year-old son Claude to spend a weekend visiting her free-spirited sister Pauline (played by Jennifer Jason Leigh) on the eve of her wedding to Malcolm (played by Jack Black). Margot disapproves of Pauline's choice of fiancé, which causes tension between the two sisters.
"The Golden Compass," was based on Northern Lights, the first novel in Philip Pullman's trilogy "His Dark Materials." The film starred an ensemble cast of Daniel Craig, Eva Green and Sam Elliott alongside Nicole Kidman.
Nicole filmed "The Invasion" in 2005 with Daniel Craig, who she would go on to star with in "The Golden Compass." It wasn't one of Nicole's most successful releases box office wise.
"Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus" is the story of story of iconic photographer, Diane Arbus, who was known for her strange, disturbing images but became become one of the most revered photographers of the twentieth century.
Nicole Kidman filmed "Bewitched," the film adaptation of the hit TV series with Will Ferrell as her husband, Darrin Stephens. Unfortunately, the film received a terrible reception on release. Critics panned it and Nicole and Will Ferrell's on-screen pairing was found lacking by moviegoers and earned the two a Razzie Award for "Worst Screen Couple." It was also nominated for four Razzies including Worst Director, Worst Actor (Will Ferrell), Worst Screenplay and Worst Remake or Sequel.
"Birth" was a controversial film about a 10-year-old boy, Sean, who falls in love with a 35-yr-old woman. He then becomes convinced that he is the reincarnation of the woman's late husband. Spurred on by Sean to remember her past, the woman begins to question the choices she has made, much to the consternation of her fiance and family.
Dogville, directed by controversial director, Lars Von Trier, is a philosophical drama that uses an extremely minimal, stage-like set to tell the story of Grace Mulligan (Kidman), a woman hiding from mobsters, who arrives in the small mountain town of Dogville and is provided refuge in return for physical labor.
Adapted from the bestseller by Charles Frazier, "Cold Mountain," It tells the story of Inman, a Civil War Confederate soldier who is seriously wounded in battle, embarks on a perilous journey back home to Cold Mountain, North Carolina to reunite with his sweetheart, Ada (played by Kidman).
Nicole Kidman starred as Ada alongside, Jude Law who played Inman in this epic love story. Renee Zellweger played the role of Ruby for which she won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for that year.
"The Hours" was the role that earned Nicole Kidman her Best Actress Oscar as well as a number of other acting honours in 2003 for her portrayal of writer Virginia Woolf. The film has a great ensemble cast of women including Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore. Nicole Kidman had to famously wear a prosthetic nose to play the part of Virginia Woolf.
Director Baz Luhrmann reinvents the musical in his imaginatively innovative film, "Moulin Rouge!". The music, color and movement are dazzling to say the least. Starring Nicole Kidman as courtesan, Satine and Ewan McGregor, as earnest wrter Christan, backed by an all singing and dancing cast.
"Moulin Rouge!" was an instant success when it was released both box office and critical reception. Nicole Kidman earned a Best Actress Nomination for her work in the film.
"The Others" s a psychological thriller film by Spanish director Alejandro Amenábar. The film received good critical reception when it was released especially for Nicole in the lead role of Grace Stewart, a catholic mother who lives with her two small children awaiting her husband's return after the war, but becomes convinced that her family home is haunted.
"Eyes Wide Shut," is the last film directed by Stanley Kubrick. Nicole Kidman is here paired with her then husband, Tom Cruise in an intriguing story relative to their on-screen marriage. The film received cult status more to do with Stanley Kubrick directing than either Nicole or Tom's acting, however the reviews were mixed on release.
"Batman Forever" was the third installment in the Batman film franchise. Nicole starred alongside Val Kilmer as Batman and Tommy Lee Jones as Two Face. Jim Carrey was also cast as The Riddler.
"To Die For" was Nicole's breakout film, in which she stars as Suzanne Stone, an ambitious, ruthless woman who dreams of being a world famous news anchor despite her rather limited intellect and talent. She enlists three teenagers to kill her husband in her plan for world domination.
"Days of Thunder" was Nicole's first film with her soon to be husband, Tom Cruise. Tom Cruise had seen Nicole's work in "Dead Calm" and had specifically requested that he would like her to play the part of Dr. Claire Lewicki, a young brain surgeon. Rather far fectched, but Nicole accepted and accepted Tom's marriage proposal soon after.
"Dead Calm" is one of Nicole Kidman's earliest films. Directed by Phillip Noyce, it's a gripping story where the couple played by Kidman and Sam Neill pick up a stranger at sea who then proceeds to terrorise them. Neill, Kidman and Billy Zane (as the stranger) combine to create a tapestry of terror. The film brought Nicole to the attention of Tom Cruise's eye who was fascinated and cast her in his next film, "Days of Thunder," before going on to ask Nicole to marry him.
"BMX Bandits" was one of the earliest films that Nicole Kidman filmed and managed to get her noticed to higher ups. The story followed the exploits of two young BMX experts.
