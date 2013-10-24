With her high cheekbones, perfectly sculpted brows overlooking deep-set eyes and angular face shapes, the Canadian model could easily pass for the former 'Twilight' actress. But, Rocha would have to wear coloured contacts. She has blue eyes, while Greene possesses gray-hued peepers.
Startraks/Getty Images
Marshall-Green may have appeared in 'Prometheus' and played Ryan Atwood's bad boy older brother on 'The O.C.', but on the Internet he's best known for being Hardy's twin. It is almost impossible to find a facial feature that doesn't mirror the British-born actor's, from their hairstyles, foreheads, noses, round eyes, pouty lips, and pensive looks, there are countless articles devoted to trying to tell the two apart. So how do you do it? Beats us! If you figure it out, let us know!
WireImage/Startraks
These actresses must have Hollywoo'd redheaded market covered, but their fiery locks aren't the only physical similarity between the two. Both boast beautiful alabaster skin tones, light blue - and big! - eyes, and long straight noses. Discerning eyes will notice Howard's hair is currently a darker shade than her fellow thespian's, while Chastain has a distinctive chin dimple.
Getty Images
With their flawless mocha skin, long locks, thin frames, and pert noses, these actresses could easily serve as one another's stand-ins. However, Newton's square-shaped jaw easily differentiates her from the 'Star Trek' actress's oval visage.
Getty Images
The generational gap between the actresses may make it a tad easier to tell these two apart, but with their dominant brows, wide-set eyes, long noses, bow-shaped lips and middle parts, Collins could easily play Connolly's younger self onscreen.
Getty Images
Despite their age difference, the 'Vampire Diaries' and 'Parks and Recreation' stars bare an uncanny resemblance to one another thanks to their thick brown - and slightly unruly - locks; strong, arched brows; chiseled jaws and similar smirks. But it is the identical piercing blue eyes that really tie them together. Use Lowe's smattering of salt-and-pepper hair and square chin to tell them apart.
WireImage/Getty Images
Much has been made of Biel's sculpted features and toothy grin. The same can be said for supermodel Turlington, whose angular nose, high cheekbones, square jaw and equally pearly-white chompers bear a striking resemblance to the Justin Timberlake's lady love. Luckily, the pair's dissimilar foreheads and age gap makes them easily distinguishable.
Startraks/Getty Images
Singing and acting aren't the only things Underwood and former 'Hannah Montana' star Osment have in comment. The duo also share flaxen locks, defined jaws and sparkling toothy grins. But they're not an exact match. The 'Blown Away' singer has a longer face and brown eyes, while Osment sports blue peepers.
Getty Images
The 'Anchoman' actor and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer have such similar-shaped eyes, brows, nose, mouths, and jaw lines, they're frequently confused for one another. The musician once met Ferrell and instead of addressing the parallel, according to Smith the funnyman merely said, "You're very handsome," and walked away. If you're trying not to have a mix-up, Smith's many freckles and the fact that he's almost always wearing a hat are a good differentiator.
Arched brows, green eyes, flowing long locks, a small forehead, and square jaw easily describes Fergie's face, but then again, Alley's fits this bill too! However, it's not that hard to tell the two apart. In addition to the 24-year age difference, the singer's lips are much fuller and her nose is a tad shorter than the TV actress's.
WireImage/Getty Images
The 'Vampire Diaries' star is closely acquainted with the idea of a doppelganger since she plays two identical-looking characters on her CW show, but Dobrev has a real-life face match in actress/singer Justice. The brunette beauties - who could easily pass for sisters - have similar eyes, noses, hair, teeth, and face shapes. So how to tell them apart? The 'Victorious' star's features are a little more rounded than Dobrev's, however, Justice doesn't mind being mistaken for Nina. "It's been happening forever!" she told the Huffington Post in February. "I think it's flattering. She's so pretty, so it's very nice to be able to say that! I get the Nina thing a lot."
WireImage/Startraks
One is a Puerto Rican actress while the other hails from Hawaii and is known for her singing and dancing skills, but physically, with long raven manes, almond-shaped brown eyes, small foreheads and high cheekbones, Sanchez and Scherzinger are hard to tell apart. However, the 'Devious Maids' star has a much thinner nose and a cleft in her chin, setting her apart from the former Pussycat Doll.
WireImage/Getty Images
Besides their long brown hair and oval faces, Bell and 'The Good Wife' actress share similarly shaped eyebrows, straight smiles, and big, bright eyes. But, Peet's blue peepers and Bell's visible facial freckles are an easy way to tell who's who.
WireImage
It's amazing that these two have no connection whatsoever to each other. Spanish actor Javier Bardem and TV star Jeffrey Dean Morgan could easily be long lost brothers with their oh so similar features.
WireImage.com
The Emmy winning actress and writer of "30 Rock" and now major film star, Tina Fey, was being constantly compared to the Republican Vice President, Sarah Palin, that she came back to Saturday Night Live just so she could impersonate her.
WireImage.com
One is a Gossip Girl and the other is one of Charlie's Angels, but we think if these two switched places they would probablyt be the only ones to notice.
Getty Images
These two look so similar that several of our staffers thought they were the same person! Mischa is best known for playing Marissa Cooper on 'The OC,' while Stana is remembered as Detective Kate Beckett on Channel 7's 'Castle.'
Getty Images
These two could easily pass as sisters. We've seen Zooey in films such as "Elf" and "Yes, Man" but she's also a singer-songwriter (half of duet She & Him) which is another thing she has in common with Katy Perry.
WireImage.com
These two Latino stunners are freakily similar, one could be a clone!
Wire Images/ Getty Images
These two actresses share similar facial features, and it would seem body poses as well. Rachel came to our attention in the love story "The Notebook," whilst we became aware of Elizabeth from her role in "The Uninvited."
WireImage.com
Johnny Depp and Skeet Ulrich manage to make the slicked back, semi-greasy and unshaved look swoon-worthy. Skeet has been quoted as wishing to break away from the comparison but really, is it that bad to be likened to one of the sexiest men alive?
WireImage.com
The high forehead, the widow's peak, the chiselled good looks and height. Is there such a thing as too much handsome?
Wire Images/ Getty Images
These blonde, elfin actresses share not only similar looks, but also a shared reputation for being among the finest actresses of their generation. Mulligan has been lauded for 'An Education', 'Drive' and 'Never Let Me Go' and Williams for 'Blue Valentine', 'My Week with Marilyn' and 'Brokeback Mountain.'
Wire Images/ Getty Images
With their chiseled blond looks and debonair personalities, the pulchritudinous pair, who’ve already acted together in Spy Game, have uncanny father-and-son potential.
WireImage.com
The fresh-faced actresses could generate sisterly love, with their porcelain skin, titian tresses, and girlish charm.
WireImage.com
The Emmy winning star of "Ugly Betty" may have found her twin in real life because she definitely looks a lot like American Idol winner, Jordin Sparks. They have the same smile and cheekbones.
WireImage.com
Tall,dark and handsome, with those eyebrows! It's hard to distinguish the 'Star Trek' actor (left) from the movie director, Eli Roth.
Wire Images
From the start of her film career, Eva Mendes has been compared with supermodel, Cindy Crawford. Could it be because of their shared mole, or their exotic looks? We feel pretty certain Mendes could have been a success on the runway too.
WireImage.com
The blond hair, the mastery of the squinted eye stare—Helen Hunt and Leelee Sobieski look so similar, they could be confused for twin sisters – despite the 20-year age gap between them.
WireImage.com
While filming December Boys in Australia, many local fans mistook Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe for another actor famous for playing a fantasy fiction character—Elijah Wood. Radcliffe took it as a compliment when fans called him Frodo and even signed some autographs as Elijah Wood.
WireImage.com
Megan Fox might act surprised at the comparisons between her and gorgeous Angelina Jolie, but it's pretty apparent to the rest of us. Luscious lips and long dark hair aside, both of these pretty ladies have a love for showing off their ink—Megan boasts a quote saying, "We will all laugh at gilded butterflies," while Angelina has, amongst other tattoos, the geographical coordinates of her children's birthplaces.
WireImage.com
These two brown-eyed beauties have identical jawlines!
Wire Images
Both leading men are darlings of indie cinema, both have those twinkly eyes, and both are unfortunately for us, taken.
Wire Images
Edward Burns and Ben Affleck look like brothers definitely, but could they look like the same person? Ed whose claim to fame is appearing in a few episodes of "Entourage" as himself and being married to supermodel, Christy Turlington is no match to Ben Affleck who besides being a fully fledged movie star, has also won an Oscar.
WireImage.com
Julia Roberts from "Ocean's Eleven" fame amongst many others, looks a lot like actress Kyra Sedgwick The two share very similar shaped mouths, dark brown eyes and cheek bone structure. What do you think?
WireImage.com