11/35 VICTORIA JUSTICE & NINA DOBREV

The 'Vampire Diaries' star is closely acquainted with the idea of a doppelganger since she plays two identical-looking characters on her CW show, but Dobrev has a real-life face match in actress/singer Justice. The brunette beauties - who could easily pass for sisters - have similar eyes, noses, hair, teeth, and face shapes. So how to tell them apart? The 'Victorious' star's features are a little more rounded than Dobrev's, however, Justice doesn't mind being mistaken for Nina. "It's been happening forever!" she told the Huffington Post in February. "I think it's flattering. She's so pretty, so it's very nice to be able to say that! I get the Nina thing a lot."

