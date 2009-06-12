CELEBRITY INFIDELITY

11 years into Broderick's marraige to Sex & the City's Sarah Jessica Parker reports surfaced that he had been having an affair with a 25 year old youth worker. The pair seemed to have worked through their issues and are now eagerly awaiting the birth of twins via a surragate mother.
After Jude cheated on Sienna you would think she would know better than to steal away Balthazar from his wife of 8 years to whom he has four children with! Getty was caught out by the paparazzi cuddling up to a topless Miller in Italy in July 2008.
Jude had an affair with his children's 26 year old nanny, Daisy Wright. At the time Law was engaged to Sienna Miller, the pair have since split.
Either there are a lot of ladies out there that like to fabricate stories about being involved with Becks or he is just one big manwhore! It all started when Rebecca Loos, Posh & Beck's children's nanny, admitted that the two were having an affair, since then many ladies have also admitted to being romantically involved with Becks, while he was married.
Ethan cheated on wife Uma Thurman with model Jen Perzow because he was convinced that Uma was doing the dirty with director Quentin Tarantino.
After a decade the romance between Nicholson and Anjelica Huston came to a halt when Anjelica found out that Nicholson had impregnated Rebecca Broussard. Here Jack is pictured with Broussard and their child from the infidelity, Jennifer.
Did he cheat on Jennifer Aniston? It seems that there was definitely chemistry between Pitt and Jolie before a divorce happened...
The 28 year marriage between Mel and Robyn only recently came to an end when Robyn filed for divorce. Mel didn't take long to introduce the media to his new girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva and confirm that she is pregnant with the couple's first child.
Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoons 7 year relationship reportedly came to an end after Reese found dirty texts on Ryan's blackberry between himself and Abbie Cornish. Ryan and Abbie are now an item.
What a cracker, Tori accuses her mother of having an affair, talk about the pot calling the kettle black! Tori herself left her hubby, Charlie Shanian for Dean McDermott, who was also married with kids! Scandal!
