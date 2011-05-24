4/10 MOST NOTORIOUS ROCKSTARS EVER

Courtney Love was married for two years to the late Kurt Cobain, the ex Hole singer is considered by Rolling Stone magazine as "the most controversial woman in the history of rock". Drugs abuse, her legal troubles (including $20 million of her wealth being siphoned off) and death of her loved ones, Courtney Love has been through it all. The latest news in Courtney's world is that she has lost custody of her daughter Frances Bean, who chose to live with her grandmother instead of her mother. This did not please Ms Love who immediately took to her Facebook page to publically dis her own daughter and thereby damaging any future relations she has with her child.

WireImage.com