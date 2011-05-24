MOST NOTORIOUS ROCKSTARS EVER

From her raunchy image to the various religions she's offended, the 'Queen of Pop' has been raising controversy (and still continues to) since the 1980s. This decade she pashed Britney Spears and Christina Agulera on stage at the 2003 MTV Music Awards, pushed the boundaries of decency with her stage show and caused controversy when it was alleged that she had not followed the proper paperwork and process to adopt her fourth child, Mercy James from Malawi.
WireImage.com
Pete Doherty's tumultuous relationship with supermodel Kate Moss made daily headlines when the pair were an item. After the break up came his drug addiction and alcoholism. The Babyshambles singer has made some progress though. Doherty claims he's been clean for two months, just to please his dad who refuses to see to him.
WireImage.com
Amy Winehouse has only been in the music industry for a few years compared to her peers on this list but in those few years she's manged to make headlines everywhere -- and not for her music. Her drug problems has seen her sink to new lows and adding to her misery, was seeing her husband go to prison. Winehouse was only just recently cleared of charges of allegedly assaulting a fan, but continues to be a concern to both her management and the general public.
WireImage.com
Courtney Love was married for two years to the late Kurt Cobain, the ex Hole singer is considered by Rolling Stone magazine as "the most controversial woman in the history of rock". Drugs abuse, her legal troubles (including $20 million of her wealth being siphoned off) and death of her loved ones, Courtney Love has been through it all. The latest news in Courtney's world is that she has lost custody of her daughter Frances Bean, who chose to live with her grandmother instead of her mother. This did not please Ms Love who immediately took to her Facebook page to publically dis her own daughter and thereby damaging any future relations she has with her child.
WireImage.com
Britney Spears first went for the naughty schoolgirl look, then claimed she was a virgin (which later turned out to be a lie). Then she took a break from music, got married (twice!), shaved her head, had further relationship issues and after two attempts, made a successful comeback late last year. Let's hope she stays on the straight and narrow.
WireImage.com
Marilyn Manson is controversy? Just look at the rocker. Do we really need to explain why? As far his personal life goes, Manson was married to Dita Von Teese for less than a year but left the singer because she accused him of having an extramarital affair with then 19-year-old actress Evan Rachel Wood. That pairing also broke off and everyone thought Rachel Wood had come to her senses. Sadly, it appears the pair are back together again for more wierdness.
WireImage.com
Michael Jackson is the "King of Pop". There's just too much that one can say about Michael Jackson, for eg. bizarre outfits, child molestation claims, outrageous gift collection, bizarre pets etc etc. Say no more!
WireImage.com
Keith Richards is a wonder. He has managed to survive all these years despite his reckless lifestyle. In a 2007 NME interview, Richards was famously quoted for saying he snorted his father's ashes. The quote spread, shocking the world but Richards said he was only joking, only to be revoked by himself in another interview where he admitted he had, in fact, snorted his father's ashes - with no cocaine mixed in - before burying them under an oak tree.
WireImage.com
We're all familiar with Ozzy Osbourne's biting the heads off doves (and later a bat) during concerts with his band Black Sabbath but the "Prince of Darkness" has ridden the 'Crazy Train' to controversy many a times since. He was kicked out of Black Sabbath because of his excessive substance abuse, fought off critics who accused him of glorifying Satanism and then got sued by the parents of one of his fans who committed suicide after listening to one songs.
WireImage.com
Former Sex Pistols bassist, Sid Vicious, who died of a heroin overdose in 1979, months after he was accused of murdering his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, recently topped a UK based poll of 2,000 music fans to find the ultimate rock wildchild and its no wonder why.
WireImage.com