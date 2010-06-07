Tom Cruise reprises his Tropic Thunder role as Les Grossman and danced up an absolute storm with Jennifer Lopez during the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
WireImage.com
The pair got jiggy with it on the dancefloor managing to pull off a cool stunt at this year's MTV Movie Awards. Tom dirty-danced with J.Lo to Ludacris' "You Don’t Know Me Like That" as the audience looked on in stunned amusement.
Getty Images
Tom Cruise and Jennifer Lopez's act got them a rousing standing ovation. Tom gyrated across the stage like MC Hammer, busting out moves we’ve not seen since his Risky Business air guitar. Then J.Lo came out looking all Jennifer from the Block. Tom's wife Katie Holmes, with Tom's kids watched on amused.
Getty Images
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart cosied right up to each other on stage when they won Best Kiss for the second year running. Kristen, 20, and Robert, 24, were very close behind the podium but then K-Stew pushed away Rob's face and that was the end of that!
Getty Images
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson do it again, taking out the Best Kiss award for the second year. When they went onstage to accept their award, it was will they or won't they kiss for us? Kristen said that it takes a lot of "smoke and mirrors" for them to look good kissing and then after much hullabaloo no kiss for another year.
Getty Images
Kristen Stewart at the podium to accept her award. Kristen with her golden popcorn trophy that she won for best female performance for her role as Bella Swan in "The Twilight Saga: New Moon."
Getty Images
Sandra Bullock is back baby and in a big way it seems! In her first live televised appearance since splitting with the unfaithful Jesse James, Sandra Bullock smooched Scarlett Johansson on stage at the MTV Movie Awards.
Getty Images
Sandra Bullock walked up on stage to clear a few things. She talked about her celulite ("Everyone has celulite not just me") and then she finally said what we had all been thinking. She turned to Scarlett Johannsson and said "I really love you and all, but this is just really uncomfortable ...Why are you here?"
WireImage.com
Sandra let Scarlett know that they hadn't won Best Kiss but that they should have and with that the two began to approach each other and ended up kissing. After a quick smooch, Sandra pulled away, shooting the crowd an "are you happy now?"
WireImage.com
A blue haired Katy Perry brought out the best of sunny California for her performance of "California Gurls," at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards. Beach balls, surf boards, girls in short shorts and Snoop Dogg all showed up on stage to show the awards show crowd the best that Cali has to offer.
Getty Images
Katy Perry snuggles up to pal, Snoop Dog, who dropped in to Katy's performance of "California Gurls" at the MTV Movie Awards.
Getty Imags
Amanda Seyfried has picked up the awesomely titled award of Best Scared-As-S**t Performance at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards for her role in "Jennifer's Body." Nice to add to your CV!
Getty Images
Christina Aguilera got futuristic and funky channelling Lady Gaga when she performed a medley of her brand new hits, "Bionic," "Not Myself Tonight" and "Woohoo" at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
WireImage.com
Jessica Alba and pal Vanessa Hudgens presented Robert Pattinson with the Global Superstar award onstage at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal Studios on June 6.
WireImage.com
Anna Kendrick had an early win for Best Breakout star for her role in the George Clooney film "Up In The Air."
Getty Images
Bradley Cooper and Jessica Biel at the podium at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
Getty Images
Cameron Diaz and Tom Cruise present the award for the Best Movie Award at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
WireImage.com
Christina Aguilera killed it on the red carpet at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards dressed in an amazing Versace Atelier gown. Christina is due to perform at the show.
Getty Images
Christina Aguilera hams it up for the paparazzi on the red carpet at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
Getty Images
Paris Hilton & little sister, Nicky Hilton on the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards.
Getty Images
Paris strikes a pose on the red carpet in a super short white mini by Bluemarine at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan's all cleaned up and sparkly on the red carpet at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
Getty Images
Lindsay sparkles in her Pamella Roland jumpsuit as she walks the red carpet . Earlier in the week, the 23-year-old actress also partied at the Kari Feinstein Style Lounge before the ceremony.
Getty Images
Scarlett Johannson is a vision in green arriving at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards held in California on June 6.
Getty Images
Scarlett, 25, wore a green lace cocktail dress and black satin peep toe pumps all from Dolce & Gabbana. It's been a busy awards weekend for Scarlett. She also attended the Spike TV's Guys Choice Awards last night where she took home the Jean-Claude Gahd Dam award.
Getty Images
Star of the upcoming "Karate Kid," Jaden Smith is on the red carpet at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
Getty Images
Jaden Smith on the red carpet for the 2010 MTV Movie Awards with his co-star from "The Karate Kid," the karate expert, Jackie Chan.
Getty Images
Katy Perry clearly having a bad hair day and has brought out her ever faithful blue wig to wear at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards. Sparkles seemed to be the order of the day for all the ladies, with Katy also blinging it up in a Zuhair Murad dress paired with gray heels.
Getty Images
Zac Efron with his sweetheart, Vanessa Hudgens arrive on the red carpet at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
Getty Images
Jessica Biel channeling her inner secretary on the red carpet at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
Getty Images
"Inglorious Basterds" star and winner of this year's Best Supporting Actor Oscar, is Christoph Waltz on the red carpet at the 2010 MTV Awards. Christoph is up for the Best Villain award at tonight's show.
Getty Images
"Twilight" hottie and star of the Oscar nominated film "Up In The Air," is Anna Kendrick looking gorgeous on the red carpet in Zac Posen. Anna is up for Best Breakout Star at the show.
Getty Images
The Hills star, Audrina Patridge raises the bling factor in her silver dress at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The mean and dirty Mike Tyson displaying his cool yet frightening tattoo on the red carpet at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
Getty Images
Miranda Cosgrove is on the red carpet at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California.
Getty Images