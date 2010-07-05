Looking pretty as a picture, Taylor Swift rocked the red carpet at the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
The lovely Ms. Swift shows her fans the love, stopping for photos and autographs on the red carpet at the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Keith Urban greets fans as he attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
A pretty in hot pink Carrie Underwood attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Knee-length was the order of the day, as Sheryl Crow attended the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Recently coming clean about falling in love with her co-star Eric Cibrian whilst still married, a solo LeAnn Rimes hits the red carpet at the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Never one to miss a photographic opportunity, Hayden Panettiere attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Looking his usual laid-back self, Kid Rock attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Luke Wilson attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Husband and wife country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Trisha Yearwood attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Musician Martina McBride attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Cute couple Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert attend the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Alan Jackson attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
(L-R) Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum attend the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
(L-R) Shaun Silva and Shannon Brown attend the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
(L-R) Singers Rachel Reinert, Mike Gossin, Tom Gossin, and Cheyenne Kimball of the band Gloriana attends the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com