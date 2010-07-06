Barbra Streisand's highly anticipated new studio album since 2005 will be released on September 25. "Love Is The Answer" an album of intimate jazz standards, showcases Barbra as a singer of emotional clarity, depth and maturity. Barbra worked with jazz artist, Diana Krall to deliver an album of true sophistication.
Barbra's accomplishments include being a composer, liberal political activist, film producer, and director. She has won two Academy Awards, nine Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Special Tony Award, and is one of the very few entertainers to have won all of these honors.
According to the RIAA, Barbra Streisand is the Number 1 best selling female recording artist in history and the only woman to make the Top 10 all time best-selling artists list. Over the course of her career, Streisand has recorded 50 gold, 30 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums. An artist of unparalleled accomplishments in multiple entertainment fields, Streisand has made her mark as an award winning actress of stage and screen, recording artist, concert performer, movie producer, film director, screenwriter and songwriter.
Barbra is a consumate performer in both films, albums and also live concerts. She has won many awards for her live shows which are few and far in between but well worth attending to see the music icon.
Barbra attends the 77th Annual Academy Awards on February 27th, 2005 in Hollywood. Barbra herself has won two Oscars, picking up the Best Actress award in 1969 for her breakout role in "Funny Girl" as well as Best Original Score, for the music for her film "A Star Is Born" in 1977.
Streisand has long been an active supporter of the Democratic Party and many of their causes. Streisand said, "The Democrats have always been the party of working people and minorities. I've always identified with the minorities." Here she is at at the National Democratic Gala, a Benefit to Help Win a Democratic Majority in the U.S. House of Representatives in the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood on September 29,2002
Barbra is one of the most commercially and critically successful female entertainers in modern entertainment history and one of the best selling solo recording artists with over 71 millon albums sold in the US and 140 million albums sold worldwide. She is the highest ranking female artist on the Recording Industry Association of America's Top Selling Artists list.
Barbra Streisand poses with her 2001 Emmy win for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for her Timeless: Live in Concert tour which was shown on TV.
Barbra and her husband, cutie, James Brolin who she married in 1988 are seen at the premiere of her film, "The Mirror Has Two Faces," that Barbra directed and starred in.
Barbra with her Emmy Award in 1995 for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for: Barbra Streisand: The Concert. Barbra went on to win a further Emmy for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special for: Barbra Streisand: The Concert on the same night. To date Barbra has won 4 Emmy awards for her outstanding contributions to the Entertainment Industry. Barbra is one of only a handful of artists who have won Oscards, Grammys and Emmy Awards.
Babs sporting a new haircut at the Directors Guild of America Awards held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on March 12, 1988
Barbra at the NY premiere of "A Star Is Born" which was released in 1976 and also co-starred Kris Kristofferson. Barbra went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.
Barbra Streisand seen at a fasion show and party for designer, Valentino in NY on September 27, 1970
Gorgeous Barbra seen at a party in NY in 1979
Seen on location filming "On A Clear Day You Can See Forever" in New York City on June 1, 1969
Barbra and her amazingly elegant profile at the Waldorf Hotel in NY on May 6, 1969
Barbra at the 41st Annual Academy Awards. That year her breakout film "Funny Girl" was nominated for Best Picture however the award went to fellow musical, "Oliver!"
Barbra goes through her songlist with music legend, Leonard Bernstein at the Waldorf Hotel in NY on August 1, 1968
A very young Barbra at the "Broadway for Peace" show in the Philharmonic Hall in New York City on January 21, 1968
