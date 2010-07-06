News

Bob Marley: Reggae Master

Bob Marley jammin

1/10 bob_marley25-153roul.jpg

Bob Marley jammin on a groove on stage in Santa Barbara, January 1, 1970

Chris Walter/WireImage.com

2/10 bob_marley24-153rouf.jpg

Bob Marley signing autographs instore at Tower Records Sunset store in Los Angeles, California, on January 1, 1970

Chris Walter/WireImage.com

3/10 bob_marley16-153rou8.jpg

Bob Marley performs at The Fabulous Fox Theater on November 12, 1979 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tom Hill/WireImage.com

4/10 bob_marley4-153rou6.jpg

Los Angeles Council man David Cunningham and Bob Marley on stage at the Bob Marley Benefit Concert for the Sugar Ray Robinson Youth Foundation, at the The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, California on November 27, 1979

Gregg Cobarr/WireImage.com

5/10 bob_marley13-153rou6.jpg

Bob Marley in Concert at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia on November 12, 1979

Tom Hill/WireImage.com

6/10 bob_marley7-153roul.jpg

Bob Marley Benefit Concert for the Sugar Ray Robinson Youth Foundation at the The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, California on November 27, 1979

Gregg Cobarr/WireImage.com

7/10 bob_marley9-153roua.jpg

Bob Marley in the groove on stage in Chicago on 27th May, 1978

Paul Natkin/WireImage.com

8/10 bob_marley8-153rouf.jpg

Bob Marley jamming on stage in Chicago, Ilinois on 27th May, 1978

Paul Natkin/WireImage.com

9/10 bob_marley14-153rou4.jpg

Bob Marley being interviewed after his show at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia on November 12, 1979

Tom Hill/WireImage.com

10/10 bob_marley17-153rou3.jpg

Bob Marley on stage in Santa Barbara

Chris Walter/WireImage.com

