10/10 THE PLAYERS VERSUS THE STAYERS

Jude Law is a babe, anyone can see that! But unfortunately over the years his good looks and British charm have got him in more than one sticky situation. Law was married to Sadie Frost from 1997-2003, then had a relationship with Sienna Miller from 2003-2006 during which time he cheated on her with his children's babysitter. In 2009 Law's fourth child was born to New Zealand model Samantha Burke, after a brief dalliance. In December 2009 Law rekindled his relationship with Sienna Miller, and they are rumored to be engaged. Law gets the official Player stamp from us, but perhaps he is just using the "treat 'em mean, keep 'em keen" tactic- hey it worked on Sienna Miller!

Bryan Bedder/WireImage.com