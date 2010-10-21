THE PLAYERS VERSUS THE STAYERS

For the past five years the only brunette beauty that has been on the arm of High School Musical Sweetheart Zac Efron is Vanessa Hudgens. That's quite a feat for a young Hollywood heartthrob! The duo met on the set of High School Musical, and have been loyal partners ever since. Maybe Efron could teach Mr. Woods a thing or two
Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com
Last year Tiger Woods was oh.so.busted. The crafty Casanova's adulterous ways were discovered by his wife of six years late in 2009, and one by one Tiger's many mistresses began to emerge from the woodwork. The tally of women that he had 'liaised' with grew like the number of International Golf titles he has under his belt, and is now speculated to include more than 120 women. Good thing his ex-wife Elin Nordegren showed Woods the door, he's no gentleman.
Lester Cohen/WireImage.com
Another loyal lad on our list of 'Stayers and Players' is Bongo drum playing, devoted Dad; Matthew McConaughey. While the 'Ghosts of Girlfriends Past' actor may have been a bit of a lothario in his heyday, dating celebs such as Penelope Cruz, Sandra Bullock and Ashley Judd, he has since stuck by his partner of three years Camilla Alves. We think Mr McConaughey would make one hunky hubby.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
"What did I do?" Oh John Mayer, as if you don't know! Responsible for the broken hearts of thousands of women, including celebrities Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, Mayer is a Player. Such a respectful young man, Mayer is also not afraid to kiss and tell. He described Simpson as 'sexual napalm,' made a comedy routine about his relationship with Jennifer Love Hewitt and revealed in an impromptu press conference why he broke up with Jennifer Aniston. Clean up your act Mayer.
Larry Marano/Getty Images
If there is one funky family that we love observing it's the Rossdale-Stefani clan. Gwen Stefani met Gavin Rossdale in 1996, and they married in 2002, that means they have been married a staggering eight years and together even longer (that's a massive achievement in celebrity land). The Bush and No Doubt lead singers prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, with Rossdale having once spoken of his desire for a stable family environment after experiencing a "chaotic childhood." Gav gets our vote!
Randy Brooke/WireImage.com
Seen here with his wife Rosetta Getty, Balthazar Getty is a hubby to watch. In July 2008 the 'Brothers and Sisters' actor was photographed kissing a topless Sienna Miller aboard a boat and on a hotel balcony in Italy. The pair had reportedly been dating since May 2008, not long after Getty's wife had given birth to their fourth child. Despite Getty claiming he had been separated from his wife at the time, the fling with Miller was short lived, and he has since reunited with his wife. We see Getty as more of a Player than a Stayer, watch this space!
Michael Caulfield/Getty Images
Known as 'the couple that can't keep their hands off each other,' Heidi Klum and Seal Samuel's story is a modern day fairytale of sorts. Seal first caught the supermodel's attention wearing revealing bike-shorts, and the couple has been together for the five years since. With Seal supporting Klum through her pregnancy to Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, who cheated on her on the day she announced her pregnancy to him, Seal is a true keeper.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
As much as we love (and worship) Madge, she is undoubtedly more Player than Stayer. The legendary performer married Sean Penn on her birthday in 1985, and then divorced him five years later. She also dated club DJ Jellybean Benitez, Dennis Rodman, Warren Beatty, and fitness trainer Carlos Leon (father of her daughter, Lourdes), before marrying Director Guy Ritchie in 2000. Sadly that relationship also fell through and she is now embracing her inner Cougar through dalliances with 24 year-old Jesus Luz. It just goes to show, boys aren't the only ones who love the 'Game.'
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Pierce Brosnan may have played lady's man James Bond for nearly ten years, but the smooth as steel actor has been faithfully married to his wife Keely Shaye Smith since 2001. Before that he was married to Australian actress Cassandra Harris from 1980 until her death in 1991. It looks like Brosnan is a 'one woman' kinda guy, and it's nice to see!
Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com
Jude Law is a babe, anyone can see that! But unfortunately over the years his good looks and British charm have got him in more than one sticky situation. Law was married to Sadie Frost from 1997-2003, then had a relationship with Sienna Miller from 2003-2006 during which time he cheated on her with his children's babysitter. In 2009 Law's fourth child was born to New Zealand model Samantha Burke, after a brief dalliance. In December 2009 Law rekindled his relationship with Sienna Miller, and they are rumored to be engaged. Law gets the official Player stamp from us, but perhaps he is just using the "treat 'em mean, keep 'em keen" tactic- hey it worked on Sienna Miller!
Bryan Bedder/WireImage.com