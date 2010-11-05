WORLD'S BEST CELEBRITIES

You name it, she's got her name on it. Kim Kardshian is the world's best celebrity because her dominance knows no bounds thanks to her reality show, modelling career, fragrance line, TV appearances, movie roles and soon to be released fashion label. She's also rumoured to be recording a duet with Kanye West.
Power couple David and Victoria Beckham have stuck together through thick and thin while individually building careers that have garnered a global following. They're also devoted parents to their 3 boys who, if the photos are anything to go by, receive a whole lot of love and attention from their celebrity parents.
A couple of years ago, the words Lady Gaga didn't even exist. Fast forward to today and she was the most googled celebrity of 2010, with over 151,000,000 searches and the most followed person on Twitter, with almost 7 million followers to date. She can also wear a meat dress like it's nobody's business!
It's obvious that Paris was born to be a celebrity and while she might not be good at anything other than being famous, she's definitely the best at doing the wrong thing and getting away with it!
Not many actors have the versitility to jump from Wolverine to Peter Allen, but Hugh Jackman does it with perfection and charm. He's also a great dad and can regularly be seen riding scooters with his daughter or catching waves with his son.
Brad and Ange are not only the two most gorgeous people on the planet, they're also two of the most chartiable, donating the majority of their time and money to helping causes that are close to their hearts. Oh and they're not bad at acting either!
No one can dispute Oprah's influence over the world and the fact that she is one of the best celebrities. She has the power to make or break careers with a single show - if she loves it, we all love it. We also love Oprah for her compassion and her personal struggles.
One of the most popular celebrities ever, J.Lo gets our vote as the world's best for dancing up a latino storm and belting out a tune in a slink outfit, even after having twins.
We know she's an amazing actor, but Cate Blanchett is on of the best celebs because she's smart, gracious and totally dedicated to Australian entertainment and culture.
The king of diversity, Justin Timberlake has successfully transitioned from Mickey Mousketeer to boy band front man, to solo arist and now he's acting in a box office smash hit. He's also got a squeaky clean image and a killer golf swing!
