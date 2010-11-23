MILEY TURNS 18!

Little Hannah Montana aka Miley Cyrus has finally turned 18 and to show the world that she is no longer little she donned a leather bra and pants and pashed on with her new love.
TMZ.com leaked this photo of what looks like Miley and reportedly her new love Nickelodeon star Avan Jogia. According to party-goers Miley spent the night dancing with Avan and ended it sprawled on the couch pashing him
After her American Music Awards performance Miley set off to LA night club Trousdale to celebrate her 18th birthday with mum Tish. Later in the night Miley and her mum had a dance off to Pink's new single "Raise Your Glass." Miley said before the celebration that the dance off was on the cards, "Me and my mom actually have choreography for the night later – everyone loves it when we dance in unison. Everyone goes wild when me and my mom have choreography, so it’s going to be good."
Demi Moore helped the young singer celebrate the milestone. Considering you can't get into a club until your 21 in the US it's an interesting venue for an 18th...
Miley has gone through a tough couple of weeks in the lead up to her birthday after her parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish announced that they were filing for a divorce. Since then rumours have been rife that Tish had an affair with Brett Michaels. Bret and Miley have done collaborations in the past.
Mum Tish, Demi Moore and Rumer Willis were just some of the guests at the star studded bash. John Mayer, Kelly Osbourne and Ke$ha were just some of the others at Trousdale for Miley's bash
Miley's cake looks like a perfect wedding cake... an odd choice for an 18th! I'm sure the guests weren't complaining with a lavish spread like this!
Miley performed "Love and Forgiveness" off her "Can't Be Tamed" album. It was rumoured that Miley made a last minute switch to the single, she was reportedly going to sing "Every Rose Has It's Thorn" which is the duet she did with Bret Michaels however after the rumours sounding Tish and Bret Miley made the change to sing "Love and Forgiveness"
With the red candles and interesting choice of outfit, a witch like robe, Miley's performance was pretty tame in comparison to her previous performances.
A slim Kelly Osbourne greeted Miley on the red carpet before the American Music Awards.
Miley wore a beautiful pink dress down the red carpet at the AMA's. Much nicer than her birthday outfit of leather bra and pants...
Miley performed onstage at the 2010 American Music Awards.
Miley's dress was complete with a massive bow on her lower back and a long train
