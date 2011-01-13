3/16 CELEB SUPPORT OF FLOOD VICTIMS

New mum Danni Minogue and partner Kris Smith also took to Twitter to extend their sympathies to the victims of the flooding. Minogue tweeted: "My thoughts are with all the families in QLD dealing with the terrible floods. 8 confirmed dead, many missing & more flooding predicted." Smith also encouraged support of the relief appeal tweeting: "Heart goes out to those affected by the floods in Queensland, really is terrible news..."

