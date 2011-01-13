CELEB SUPPORT OF FLOOD VICTIMS

Amid the personal tragedy, sinking infrastructure, and catastrophic damage caused by the Queensland flood, thousands of people around the country and the world are extending their support. With flood relief appeals set up across the nation, local and international celebrities are playing their part in calling the masses to action.
With a Facebook and Twitter following in the millions, it's a good thing our favourite teen dream, Justin Bieber, follows the international news. He tweeted: "just heard about the floods in Australia. to all the people out there i send you my prayers. #staystrong."
New mum Danni Minogue and partner Kris Smith also took to Twitter to extend their sympathies to the victims of the flooding. Minogue tweeted: "My thoughts are with all the families in QLD dealing with the terrible floods. 8 confirmed dead, many missing & more flooding predicted." Smith also encouraged support of the relief appeal tweeting: "Heart goes out to those affected by the floods in Queensland, really is terrible news..."
Australian Olympic Swimmer and model Stephanie Rice has been diligently updating her Twitter posts to inform fans and friends of the latest news on the flooding crisis in her hometown. Despite massive road closures Rice has been maintaining her training schedule and uploading photos of the mass floooding onto her Twitter page.
'Firework' singer Katy Perry was alerted to the crisis by Aussie tv personality Ruby Rose, tweeting: "I heart the Aussies and their STRENGTH! RT @RubyRose1: @katyperry give a big shout out to the aussies in tough time during the Qld floods baby."
Pint-sized popstar Pink has been dedicating much of her time to updating her Twitter page in support of Queensland. The 31 year-old has tweeted: "My heart and prayers go out to all my Aussies, I'm praying for your safety and health and hearts. #qldflood. She also wrote: "Can u pls help out & retweet support for Aussies caught by major flooding! http://www.qld.gov.au/floods/donate.html." What a lady!!
'Sunrise' presenter Fifi Box may be holidaying in New York, but her heart is with the QLD crisis. The TV personality said: "Still overseas but just got word of the devastating tragedy in Qld - my love and prayers to those who have been lost and their families."
Good Charlotte front-man and Nicole Richie's other half, Joel Madden, also shed some light on the situation re-tweeting: "Send thoughts and prayers to our friends in australia!"
Sydney-born Socceroo Tim Cahill urged people to donate to the flood relief appeal in a solemn extension of his goal celebrations. The Socceroos also donated a signed jersey to the appeal, it will be auctioned on E-bay.
Stylist to the stars and mum-to-be, Rachel Zoe, has also tweeted to encourage support of the flooding. Zoe wrote: "Australia still needs our help. Celebrities & Everyone RT this www.qld.gov.au/floods #QLDFloods They need our help."
Australian fashion designer Alex Perry, along with TV personality Melissa Hoyer and stylist Donny Galella have all expressed their interest in running a fundraising event to raise money for the disaster.
'One Tree Hill' actress Sophia Bush has been getting on the bangwagon and urging her online followers to take up the Queensland Government's appeal for support. One of her posts read: "This is so sad. Please lend a hand to help those affected in the Queensland floods in Australia - www.qld.gov.au/floods or call 1800219028. Please send good thoughts to Queensland. It's awful."
'When in Rome' actor, Danny DeVito, also gave QLD a shout-out, saying: "Australia! Get to high ground baby! Gotta do some rain stopping dances for these folks...Hard rain falling." A bit of optimisim is always appreciated in a crisis.
American rapper and entrepreneur MC Hammer has his priorities in order tweeting: "Plz RT: Call 1800 219 028 in AUS or www.qld.gov.au/floods Help Aussies with Flood Relief Appeal #QLDfloods."
Wallabies star and Queensland Reds player, Quade Cooper, is in the thick of the flooding and has been calling for local support. Cooper tweeted: "We just sandbagged Ballymore with the team now heading to stafford depot to help out. Come down more help the better."
Australian NBA basketballers Andrew Bogut and Patty Mills also took to Twitter to rally support for the cause in the US.
