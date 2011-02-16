Taio Cruz arrived at the BRIT Awards looking Dapper. The English singer has a current hit in the charts with pop tart Ke$ha 'Dirty Picture'
Jessie J took out the Critic's Choice award.
The BRIT Awards 2011
Arcade Fire's winning streak continues. Not only did the band take out the big award at the Grammys, Album of the Year, but they also took out International Album and International Group at the BRIT Awards!
Labyrinth and Tinie Tempah onstage at The Brit Awards 2011 held at The O2 Arena on February 15, 2011 in London, England.
Awww, they got the matching set! An uber co-ordinated Cee Lo Green and Paloma Faith bring the house down as they perform on stage at the 2011 BRIT Awards in London.
Pretty young thing, Adele, belts out a note of her song "Someone Like You" on stage at the 2011 BRIT Awards in London.
Tween heartthrob Justin Beiber accepts his award for International Breakthrough Act in the winners area at the BRIT Awards 2011 at the O2 Arena on February 15, 2011 in London, England. Cheer up Justin, you may have missed out on a Grammy but you scored yourself a BRIT.
Cee Lo Green, singer of hit song 'F*** You', plays too cool for school as he arrives at The BRIT Awards 2011
Cee Lo Green poses with his award for Best International Male Solo Artist in the winners area at the BRIT Awards 2011 at the O2 Arena on February 15, 2011 in London, England.
Crooner James Blunt cruised down the red carpet at the 2011 BRIT Awards.
Sweet Laura Marling took out the award for British Female Solo Artist. You go gal!
Mumford and Sons took out the MasterCard British Album of the Year Award for 'Sigh No More'. The boys have been going from strength to strength of late, they made a huge impression on Grammy's audiences with their performance earlier in the week.
Plan B has earnt his award for British Male Solo Artist. The British rapper has wowed thousands of fans of late with his smooth tunes.
Rihanna accepts her award for International Female Solo Artist in a cute little dress
Rihanna's props took on a whole new life at the BRIT Awards!
Rihanna stripped off to a more revealling number and unleashed her inner sexy self onstage at the awards
Rihanna performed a medley of her latest hits onstage at the BRIT Awards.
Robbie Williams took to the stage with band members 'Take That' to wow the crowd years on from the band's first hit. Take That also won British Group
It was Tinie Tempah's night at the 2011 BRIT Awards. Tempah took home British Breakthrough Act and British Single
