The BRIT Awards 2011

1/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Taio Cruz arrived at the BRIT Awards looking Dapper. The English singer has a current hit in the charts with pop tart Ke$ha 'Dirty Picture'

Getty Images

2/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Jessie J took out the Critic's Choice award.

Getty Images

3/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

4/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

5/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Arcade Fire's winning streak continues. Not only did the band take out the big award at the Grammys, Album of the Year, but they also took out International Album and International Group at the BRIT Awards!

Getty Images

6/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Labyrinth and Tinie Tempah onstage at The Brit Awards 2011 held at The O2 Arena on February 15, 2011 in London, England.

Getty Images

7/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Awww, they got the matching set! An uber co-ordinated Cee Lo Green and Paloma Faith bring the house down as they perform on stage at the 2011 BRIT Awards in London.

Getty Images

8/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Pretty young thing, Adele, belts out a note of her song "Someone Like You" on stage at the 2011 BRIT Awards in London.

Getty Images

9/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Tween heartthrob Justin Beiber accepts his award for International Breakthrough Act in the winners area at the BRIT Awards 2011 at the O2 Arena on February 15, 2011 in London, England. Cheer up Justin, you may have missed out on a Grammy but you scored yourself a BRIT.

Getty Images

10/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Cee Lo Green, singer of hit song 'F*** You', plays too cool for school as he arrives at The BRIT Awards 2011

Getty Images

11/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Cee Lo Green poses with his award for Best International Male Solo Artist in the winners area at the BRIT Awards 2011 at the O2 Arena on February 15, 2011 in London, England.

Getty Images

12/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Crooner James Blunt cruised down the red carpet at the 2011 BRIT Awards.

Getty Images

13/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Sweet Laura Marling took out the award for British Female Solo Artist. You go gal!

Getty Images

14/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Mumford and Sons took out the MasterCard British Album of the Year Award for 'Sigh No More'. The boys have been going from strength to strength of late, they made a huge impression on Grammy's audiences with their performance earlier in the week.

Getty Images

15/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Plan B has earnt his award for British Male Solo Artist. The British rapper has wowed thousands of fans of late with his smooth tunes.

Getty Images

16/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Rihanna accepts her award for International Female Solo Artist in a cute little dress

Getty Images

17/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Rihanna's props took on a whole new life at the BRIT Awards!

Getty Images

18/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Rihanna stripped off to a more revealling number and unleashed her inner sexy self onstage at the awards

Getty Images

19/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Rihanna performed a medley of her latest hits onstage at the BRIT Awards.

Getty Images

20/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

Robbie Williams took to the stage with band members 'Take That' to wow the crowd years on from the band's first hit. Take That also won British Group

Getty Images

21/21 The BRIT Awards 2011

It was Tinie Tempah's night at the 2011 BRIT Awards. Tempah took home British Breakthrough Act and British Single

Getty Images

