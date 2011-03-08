HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Eva MendesD. AGE: Turns 27. WHEN: March 5. KNOWN FOR: Giving Will Smith a run for his money in 'Hitch.'
WireImage.com
WHO: Niki Taylor. AGE: Turns 36. WHEN: March 5. KNOWN FOR: Becoming the first spokesmodel younger than 18 to sign a major contract with CoverGirl. She also dated Keith Urban and is now married to NASCAR driver Burney Lamar.
WireImage.com
WHO: Shaquille O'Neal. AGE: Turns 39. WHEN: March 6. KNOWN FOR: Shooting hoops for various NBA basketball teams and being over 2meters tall, wowza!
WireImage.com
WHO: Rachel Weisz. AGE: Turns 41. WHEN: March 7. KNOWN FOR: Her Golden Globe and Oscar Award winning performance in 'The Constant Gardener.'
WireImage.com
WHO: Kat Von D. AGE: Turns 29. WHEN: March 8. KNOWN FOR: Creating a stir on 'Miami Ink' before making it big on 'LA Ink.'
WireImage.com
WHO: James Van Der Beek. AGE: Turns 34. WHEN: March 8. KNOWN FOR: Being Joey's BFF/lover on 'Dawson's Creek.'
WireImage.com
WHO: Freddie Prinze Jnr. AGE: Turns 35. WHEN: March 8. KNOWN FOR: Taking Sarah Michelle Gellar off the market.
WireImage.com
WHO: Brittany Snow. AGE: Turns 25. WHEN: March 9. KNOWN FOR: Giving John Tucker a run for his money in 'John Tucker Must Die.'
WireImage.com
WHO: Bow Wow. AGE: Turns 24. WHEN: March 9. KNOWN FOR: Being discovered by rapper Snoop Dogg at the tender age of six, and becoming Lil Bow Wow.
WireImage.com
WHO: Carrie Underwood. AGE: Turns 28. WHEN: March 10. KNOWN FOR: Being Simon Cowell's favourite on the 2005 season of American Idol.
WireImage.com
WHO: Olivia Wilde. AGE: Turns 27. WHEN: March 10. KNOWN FOR: Playing a fearless warrior in 'Tron: Legacy.'
WireImage.com
WHO:Timbaland. AGE: Turns 40. WHEN: March 10. KNOWN FOR: His independant hip hop records, and collaborations with artists such as Nelly Furtado, Madonna, Bjork, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Keri Hilson, Leona Lewis, Flo Rida, and Michelle Branch.
WireImage.com
WHO: Sharon Stone. AGE: Turns 53. WHEN: March 10. KNOWN FOR: Going sans underwear in 'Basic Instinct.'
WireImage.com
WHO: BENJI and JOEL MADDEN. AGE: Turns 32. WHEN: March 11. KNOWN FOR: Being the faces of punk rock band 'Good Charlotte.'
WireImage.com
WHO: Chuck Norris. AGE: Turns 71, yes 71!! WHEN: March 10. KNOWN FOR: Being a man, and a legend.
WireImage.com
WHO: Johnny Knoxville. AGE: Turns 40. WHEN: March 11. KNOWN FOR: Almost killing himself hundreds of times and being a Jackass.
WireImage.com