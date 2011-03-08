News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

You may also like these galleries

Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red

1/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Eva MendesD. AGE: Turns 27. WHEN: March 5. KNOWN FOR: Giving Will Smith a run for his money in 'Hitch.'

WireImage.com

2/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Niki Taylor. AGE: Turns 36. WHEN: March 5. KNOWN FOR: Becoming the first spokesmodel younger than 18 to sign a major contract with CoverGirl. She also dated Keith Urban and is now married to NASCAR driver Burney Lamar.

WireImage.com

3/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Shaquille O'Neal. AGE: Turns 39. WHEN: March 6. KNOWN FOR: Shooting hoops for various NBA basketball teams and being over 2meters tall, wowza!

WireImage.com

4/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Rachel Weisz. AGE: Turns 41. WHEN: March 7. KNOWN FOR: Her Golden Globe and Oscar Award winning performance in 'The Constant Gardener.'

WireImage.com

5/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Kat Von D. AGE: Turns 29. WHEN: March 8. KNOWN FOR: Creating a stir on 'Miami Ink' before making it big on 'LA Ink.'

WireImage.com

6/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: James Van Der Beek. AGE: Turns 34. WHEN: March 8. KNOWN FOR: Being Joey's BFF/lover on 'Dawson's Creek.'

WireImage.com

7/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Freddie Prinze Jnr. AGE: Turns 35. WHEN: March 8. KNOWN FOR: Taking Sarah Michelle Gellar off the market.

WireImage.com

8/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Brittany Snow. AGE: Turns 25. WHEN: March 9. KNOWN FOR: Giving John Tucker a run for his money in 'John Tucker Must Die.'

WireImage.com

9/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Bow Wow. AGE: Turns 24. WHEN: March 9. KNOWN FOR: Being discovered by rapper Snoop Dogg at the tender age of six, and becoming Lil Bow Wow.

WireImage.com

10/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Carrie Underwood. AGE: Turns 28. WHEN: March 10. KNOWN FOR: Being Simon Cowell's favourite on the 2005 season of American Idol.

WireImage.com

11/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Olivia Wilde. AGE: Turns 27. WHEN: March 10. KNOWN FOR: Playing a fearless warrior in 'Tron: Legacy.'

WireImage.com

12/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO:Timbaland. AGE: Turns 40. WHEN: March 10. KNOWN FOR: His independant hip hop records, and collaborations with artists such as Nelly Furtado, Madonna, Bjork, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, Keri Hilson, Leona Lewis, Flo Rida, and Michelle Branch.

WireImage.com

13/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Sharon Stone. AGE: Turns 53. WHEN: March 10. KNOWN FOR: Going sans underwear in 'Basic Instinct.'

WireImage.com

14/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: BENJI and JOEL MADDEN. AGE: Turns 32. WHEN: March 11. KNOWN FOR: Being the faces of punk rock band 'Good Charlotte.'

WireImage.com

15/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Chuck Norris. AGE: Turns 71, yes 71!! WHEN: March 10. KNOWN FOR: Being a man, and a legend.

WireImage.com

16/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Johnny Knoxville. AGE: Turns 40. WHEN: March 11. KNOWN FOR: Almost killing himself hundreds of times and being a Jackass.

WireImage.com

More Galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red