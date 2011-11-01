The Many Loves of Kim Kardashian

After just 72 days of marriage, Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from her basketball-playing beau, Kris Humphries. While we are sad to hear the news, Kim no doubt has a rough few months ahead as she battles hurtful rumours and criticism surrounding the divorce.
Kim was spotted at a Lakers game in November 2010 with Halle Berry's baby-daddy and male model Gabriel Aubry. A source declared they'd been dating for a while, but Kim broke it off when she suspected Aubry was just using her for her fame.
Kim was rumoured to be dating 'One Tree Hill' hottie Michael Copon in October of 2010. The pair's 'reconnection' can be witnessed on Kim's reality series 'Kourtney and Kim take New York', where they meet up for a few dates.
Although Kim and The Biebs have never actually been romantic (that's just creepy, considering the age difference), the pair did a steamy photoshoot in The Bahamas for 'Elle' magazine. The theme of the shoot was 'The Graduate' - of course. The two have joked over Twitter, with Justin posting "Look, it's my girlfriend Kim Kardashian" after Kim tweeted a very cute "I officially have Bieber Fever!".
Showing off her fetish for tall men, Kim dated Dallas Cowboy's Miles Austin in 2010. Sady, the clashing schedules of the two stars made keeping a relationship almost impossible.
Throughout Kim's many whirlwind romances, one man has always been constant - Kanye West. The pair have been linked romantically, with Kanye even being blamed for her and Reggie's split in 2010! According to sister Khloe, Kim and Kanye have been 'boning' and 'having fun' for quite a while.
Kim and NFL star Reggie Bush called it quits in 2009 after dating for two years. Apparently the two couldn't handle the constant separation due to Reggie's sporting career. The pair then got back together just days after sister Khloe got married, but separated once again, apparently due to Kim's 'diva' ways.
Apparently Kim and P Diddy were spotted partying together in Vegas back in 2007. Diddy did some impromptu MC-ing at Caesars Palace, and Kim was seen shaking her hot boot-ay.
Before he was married to superstar Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon dated the super-sexy Kim. They only lasted three months, and Nick dumped Kim after she refused to deny the existence of her sex tape with aspiring rapper Ray J.
Though their love was short-lived, this steamy affair with singer Ray J will live on forever thanks to the powers of the internet! An 'intimate' video of the pair was released online, and sold to an adult film production company.
Former boy band star Nick Lachey and Kim were spotted on a date in 2006, just three weeks before his divorce with singer Jessica Simpson was finalised. The couple bonded over their troubled past relationships. Awwww.
Kim was only 20 years old when she married record producer Damon Thomas in 2000. The couple divorced just four years later, with Kim claiming she was physically and emotionally abused during their relationship.
