4/12 The Many Loves of Kim Kardashian

Although Kim and The Biebs have never actually been romantic (that's just creepy, considering the age difference), the pair did a steamy photoshoot in The Bahamas for 'Elle' magazine. The theme of the shoot was 'The Graduate' - of course. The two have joked over Twitter, with Justin posting "Look, it's my girlfriend Kim Kardashian" after Kim tweeted a very cute "I officially have Bieber Fever!".

'Elle' Magazine, September 2010