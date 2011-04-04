HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Amanda Bynes. AGE: Turns 25. WHEN: April 3. KNOWN FOR: Playing a male version of herself in 'She's The Man,' and for being a child-star in a number of Nickelodeon TV shows.
WHO: Robin Wright. AGE: Turns 45. WHEN: April 8. KNOWN FOR: Her on again off again relationship with Sean Penn, and for being the most memorable Jenny in 'Forrest Gump.'
WHO: Robert Downey Jr. AGE: Turns 46. WHEN: April 4. KNOWN FOR: His public battle with drug abuse and for resurrecting 'Ally McBeal' after guest starring on the show.
WHO: Russell Crowe. AGE: Turns 47. WHEN: April 7. KNOWN FOR: His stunning portrayal of the life of Nobel Laureate winner John Nash in 'A Beautiful Mind.'
WHO: Cobie Smulders. AGE: Turns 29. WHEN: April 3. KNOWN FOR: For being the career-minded Robin Scherbatsky on 'How I Met Your Mother.'
WHO: Adam Rodriguez. AGE: Turns 36 WHEN: April 2. KNOWN FOR: Playing the smooth forensic expert Eric Delko on 'CSI: Miami.'
WHO: Leona Lewis. AGE: Turns 26. WHEN: April 3 . KNOWN FOR: Winning the 3rd series of the British X-Factor.
WHO: Paul Judd. AGE: Turns 42. WHEN: April 6. KNOWN FOR: Playing Cher's caring step-brother on 'Clueless,' and for making us wet our pants with laughter in his many funnyman roles alongside Jason Segel and Will Ferrell.
WHO: Jamie Lynn Spears. AGE: Turns 20. WHEN: April 4. KNOWN FOR: Being the younger sister of Britney Spears, and for her very public pregnancy at age 16 to her high-school sweetheart, Casey Aldridge (R).
WHO: Alec Baldwin. AGE: Turns 53. WHEN: April 3. KNOWN FOR: His long repertoire of movies and TV appearances, including stints on 'Friends,' 'Nip/Tuck,' 'Will & Grace,' and 'Law & Order.'
WHO: Patricia Arquette. AGE: Turns 43. WHEN: April 8. KNOWN FOR: Her famous family connections. David Arquette is her brother, her grandfather was comedian Cliff Arquette, and her parents, Lewis and Brenda Arquette, were both actors. She is also the most well-known TV 'medium.'
WHO: Pharrell Williams. AGE: Turns 38. WHEN: April 5. KNOWN FOR: His controversial music talents, some critics have blasted his ability to sing or rap well, while others have named him 'technically gifted.'
WHO: Eddie Murphy. AGE: Turns 50. WHEN: April 3. KNOWN FOR: His skill at playing more than one character in comedic films. In 'The Nutty Professor,' he played 5 different roles, two of which were women!
WHO: Candace Cameron Bure. AGE: Turns 35. WHEN: April 6. KNOWN FOR: Playing the oldest sister of the 'Full House' girls, D.J. Tanner, for 8 years.
WHO: Jackie Chan. AGE: Turns 57. WHEN: April 7. KNOWN FOR: Starring alongside Chris Tucker in the 1998 buddy cop action comedy 'Rush Hour,' which grossed US$130 million in the United States alone.
WHO: Zach Braff. AGE: Turns 36. WHEN: April 6. KNOWN FOR: Playing the main character on 'Scrubs,' John 'J.D.' Dorian, for ten years.
