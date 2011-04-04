News

1/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Amanda Bynes. AGE: Turns 25. WHEN: April 3. KNOWN FOR: Playing a male version of herself in 'She's The Man,' and for being a child-star in a number of Nickelodeon TV shows.

WireImage.com

2/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Robin Wright. AGE: Turns 45. WHEN: April 8. KNOWN FOR: Her on again off again relationship with Sean Penn, and for being the most memorable Jenny in 'Forrest Gump.'

WireImage.com

3/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Robert Downey Jr. AGE: Turns 46. WHEN: April 4. KNOWN FOR: His public battle with drug abuse and for resurrecting 'Ally McBeal' after guest starring on the show.

WireImage.com

4/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Russell Crowe. AGE: Turns 47. WHEN: April 7. KNOWN FOR: His stunning portrayal of the life of Nobel Laureate winner John Nash in 'A Beautiful Mind.'

WireImage.com

5/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Cobie Smulders. AGE: Turns 29. WHEN: April 3. KNOWN FOR: For being the career-minded Robin Scherbatsky on 'How I Met Your Mother.'

Getty Images

6/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Adam Rodriguez. AGE: Turns 36 WHEN: April 2. KNOWN FOR: Playing the smooth forensic expert Eric Delko on 'CSI: Miami.'

WireImage.com

7/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Leona Lewis. AGE: Turns 26. WHEN: April 3 . KNOWN FOR: Winning the 3rd series of the British X-Factor.

WireImage.com

8/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Paul Judd. AGE: Turns 42. WHEN: April 6. KNOWN FOR: Playing Cher's caring step-brother on 'Clueless,' and for making us wet our pants with laughter in his many funnyman roles alongside Jason Segel and Will Ferrell.

Getty Images

9/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Jamie Lynn Spears. AGE: Turns 20. WHEN: April 4. KNOWN FOR: Being the younger sister of Britney Spears, and for her very public pregnancy at age 16 to her high-school sweetheart, Casey Aldridge (R).

WireImage.com

10/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Alec Baldwin. AGE: Turns 53. WHEN: April 3. KNOWN FOR: His long repertoire of movies and TV appearances, including stints on 'Friends,' 'Nip/Tuck,' 'Will & Grace,' and 'Law & Order.'

Getty Images

11/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Patricia Arquette. AGE: Turns 43. WHEN: April 8. KNOWN FOR: Her famous family connections. David Arquette is her brother, her grandfather was comedian Cliff Arquette, and her parents, Lewis and Brenda Arquette, were both actors. She is also the most well-known TV 'medium.'

Getty Images

12/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Pharrell Williams. AGE: Turns 38. WHEN: April 5. KNOWN FOR: His controversial music talents, some critics have blasted his ability to sing or rap well, while others have named him 'technically gifted.'

WireImage.com

13/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Eddie Murphy. AGE: Turns 50. WHEN: April 3. KNOWN FOR: His skill at playing more than one character in comedic films. In 'The Nutty Professor,' he played 5 different roles, two of which were women!

WireImage.com

14/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Candace Cameron Bure. AGE: Turns 35. WHEN: April 6. KNOWN FOR: Playing the oldest sister of the 'Full House' girls, D.J. Tanner, for 8 years.

Getty Images

15/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Jackie Chan. AGE: Turns 57. WHEN: April 7. KNOWN FOR: Starring alongside Chris Tucker in the 1998 buddy cop action comedy 'Rush Hour,' which grossed US$130 million in the United States alone.

WireImage.com

16/16 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Zach Braff. AGE: Turns 36. WHEN: April 6. KNOWN FOR: Playing the main character on 'Scrubs,' John 'J.D.' Dorian, for ten years.

Getty Images

