HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Dianna Agron. AGE: Turns 25. WHEN: April 30. KNOWN FOR: Playing Head Cheerleader Quinn Fabray on the uber popular TV series 'Glee.'
Getty Images
WHO: Uma Thurman. AGE: Turns 41. WHEN: April 29. KNOWN FOR: Making 'Pulp Fiction' and the 'Kill Bill' series as successful as they were.
WireImage.com
WHO: Akon. AGE: Turns 38. WHEN: April 30. KNOWN FOR: Being a lyrical genius and the writer behind many of the biggest hits of the past decade.
WireImage.com
WHO: Channing Tatum. AGE: Turns 31. WHEN: April 26. KNOWN FOR: Proving blokes can dance on 'Step Up' (2006). One word: wow.
Getty Images
WHO: Kirsten Dunst. AGE: Turns 29. WHEN: April 30. KNOWN FOR: Packing two decades and 57 films into her short life.
Getty Images
WHO: Tom Welling. AGE: Turns 34. WHEN: April 26. KNOWN FOR: Being the face of Superman aka Clark Kent for this generation. Welling has played the character in the 'Smallville' tv series since 2001.
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic.com
WHO: Jordana Brewster. AGE: Turns 31. WHEN: April 26. KNOWN FOR: Being the hottest 'girl-racer' on the silver screen and driving some of the world's fastest cars in the 'Fast and the Furious' series.
WireImage.com
WHO: Jerry Seinfield. AGE: Turns 57. WHEN: April 29. KNOWN FOR: Starring in 'Seinfield' for just under ten years.
WireImage.com
WHO: Kevin James. AGE: Turns 46. WHEN: April 26. KNOWN FOR: Playing the lovable Doug Heffernan on 'Everybody Loves Raymond.'
WireImage.com
WHO: Jane Campion. AGE: Turns 57. WHEN: April 30. KNOWN FOR: Directing the Golden Globe winning masterpiece 'The Piano.' If you haven't seen it, do so now.
WireImage.com