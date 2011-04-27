News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser appears in new lingerie campaign

1/10 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Dianna Agron. AGE: Turns 25. WHEN: April 30. KNOWN FOR: Playing Head Cheerleader Quinn Fabray on the uber popular TV series 'Glee.'

Getty Images

2/10 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Uma Thurman. AGE: Turns 41. WHEN: April 29. KNOWN FOR: Making 'Pulp Fiction' and the 'Kill Bill' series as successful as they were.

WireImage.com

3/10 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Akon. AGE: Turns 38. WHEN: April 30. KNOWN FOR: Being a lyrical genius and the writer behind many of the biggest hits of the past decade.

WireImage.com

4/10 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Channing Tatum. AGE: Turns 31. WHEN: April 26. KNOWN FOR: Proving blokes can dance on 'Step Up' (2006). One word: wow.

Getty Images

5/10 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Kirsten Dunst. AGE: Turns 29. WHEN: April 30. KNOWN FOR: Packing two decades and 57 films into her short life.

Getty Images

6/10 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Tom Welling. AGE: Turns 34. WHEN: April 26. KNOWN FOR: Being the face of Superman aka Clark Kent for this generation. Welling has played the character in the 'Smallville' tv series since 2001.

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic.com

7/10 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Jordana Brewster. AGE: Turns 31. WHEN: April 26. KNOWN FOR: Being the hottest 'girl-racer' on the silver screen and driving some of the world's fastest cars in the 'Fast and the Furious' series.

WireImage.com

8/10 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Jerry Seinfield. AGE: Turns 57. WHEN: April 29. KNOWN FOR: Starring in 'Seinfield' for just under ten years.

WireImage.com

9/10 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Kevin James. AGE: Turns 46. WHEN: April 26. KNOWN FOR: Playing the lovable Doug Heffernan on 'Everybody Loves Raymond.'

WireImage.com

10/10 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: Jane Campion. AGE: Turns 57. WHEN: April 30. KNOWN FOR: Directing the Golden Globe winning masterpiece 'The Piano.' If you haven't seen it, do so now.

WireImage.com

More Galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler's sweet tribute to Bindi
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Natalie Roser appears in new lingerie campaign