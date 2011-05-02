1/11 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: David Beckham. AGE: Turns 36. WHEN: May 2. KNOWN FOR: Being the most famous soccer player of all time and for holding the all-time appearance record for an outfield player. Not to mention his lady love, the stylish Victoria Beckham, who he's been married to for 12 years (that must be a record for celebrity marriages!).

Getty Images Entertainment