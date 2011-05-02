HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO...

WHO: David Beckham. AGE: Turns 36. WHEN: May 2. KNOWN FOR: Being the most famous soccer player of all time and for holding the all-time appearance record for an outfield player. Not to mention his lady love, the stylish Victoria Beckham, who he's been married to for 12 years (that must be a record for celebrity marriages!).
Getty Images Entertainment
WHO: Lilly Allen. AGE: Turns 26. WHEN: May 7. KNOWN FOR: Raising controversial topics in quirky and comedic lyrics and for her war of the words with popstar Cheryl Cole.
Mike Marsland/WireImage.com
WHO: Chris Brown. AGE: Turns 22. WHEN: May 5. KNOWN FOR: His golden R&B hits, and his heavily publicized break-up with Rihanna.
Jason Kempin/WireImage.com
WHO: George Clooney. AGE: Turns 50. WHEN: April 6. KNOWN FOR: Sending thousands of hearts fluttering since he first appeared on the Hollywood scene some 30 years ago.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com
WHO: Adele AGE: Turns 23. WHEN: May 5. KNOWN FOR: Talking the music industry by storm with her debut album '19.'
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
WHO: Enrique Iglesias. AGE: Turns 36. WHEN: May 8. KNOWN FOR: Being the spanish singing sensation who won the heart of tennis beauty Anna Kournikova.
Larry Marano/Getty Images
WHO: Gabourey Sidibe. AGE: Turns 28. WHEN: May 6. KNOWN FOR: Her unforgettable break-out role as a 16 year old, illiterate, obese mother of two children. The role won Sidibe international praise, and the film itself - 'Precious' - won numerous awards, including two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Award.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
WHO: Craig David. AGE: Turns 30. WHEN: May 5. KNOWN FOR:'Walking Away' and being 'Born To Do It.'
Jon Furniss/WireImage.com
WHO: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. AGE: Turns 39. WHEN: May 2. KNOWN FOR: Transforming from a college football pro into a WWF Champion, and then into a movie star. Now that's an all-rounder!
Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage.com
WHO: Lance Bass. AGE: Turns 32. WHEN: May 4. KNOWN FOR: Being one fifth of pop group 'N sync -alongside Justin Timberlake- during the era of the Boy-band.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
WHO: Darren Hayes. AGE: Turns 39. WHEN: May 8. KNOWN FOR: Being the front-man of 90's hit pop-rock group Savage Garden.
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images