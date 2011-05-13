6/8 jessica3-1543c47.jpg

Jessica makes her acceptance speech for picking up the Best Aussie Award at the MTV Australia Awards 2009 in Sydney. On winning her award Jessica said, "I am so excited about winning the MTV Award for Best Aussie! Being a young girl from Darwin it feels like all my dreams are coming true! I especially want to thank all my fans for their support, I couldnt have done it without them!"

Gaye Gerard/Getty Images