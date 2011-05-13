News

Jessica Mauboy Is Our Best Aussie

Jessica Mauboy

1/8 jessica9-1543c46.jpg

Jessica Mauboy arrives at the MTV Australia Awards 2009 in a stunning outfit by Collette Dinnigan. Jessica went on to pick up the award for Best Aussie 2009.

Blue Murder Studios

2/8 jessica5-1543c46.jpg

Jessica Mauboy gave a blasting performance on stage at the MTV Australia Awards 2009 to a receptive crowd.

Blue Murder Studios

3/8 jessica6-1543c46.jpg

Jessica and her backing dancers heat up the stage at the MTV Australia Awards 2009 on March 27 in Sydney.

Blue Murder Studios

4/8 jessica1-1543c47.jpg

Jessica having the time of her life on stage at the MTV Australia Awards 2009 held at the Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre in Darling Harbour, Sydney.

Gaye Gerard/Getty Images

5/8 jessica8-1543c46.jpg

Jessica accepting the award for Best Aussie at the MTV Australia Awards 2009. Jessica beat stiff competition from The Veronicas and The Presets in this category.

Blue Murder Studios

6/8 jessica3-1543c47.jpg

Jessica makes her acceptance speech for picking up the Best Aussie Award at the MTV Australia Awards 2009 in Sydney. On winning her award Jessica said, "I am so excited about winning the MTV Award for Best Aussie! Being a young girl from Darwin it feels like all my dreams are coming true! I especially want to thank all my fans for their support, I couldnt have done it without them!"

Gaye Gerard/Getty Images

7/8 jessica2-1543c46.jpg

Singer Jessica poses with her award for Best Aussie in the Awards Room at the MTV Australia Awards 2009 on March 27.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

8/8 jessica4-1543c47.jpg

Jessica poses with her award for Best Aussie at the MTV Australia Awards 2009. Jessica will be releasing her debut album "Been Waiting" in Japan and the UK this year. The album will feature her three hit singles and more to come. 2009 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet for Jessica Mauboy!

Mike Flokis/WireImage.com

