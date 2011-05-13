11/29 bananaz8-1543bqg.jpg

2D is probably the main character in Gorillaz. Jamie Hewlett had this to say about 2D, "Everybody thinks that 2D is Damon, but none of the characters are based on any of us. 2D is the classic stupid pretty boy singer. He's the fall guy, the stooge." All the characters from Gorillaz feature in Bananaz, the 91 minute documentary about the crazy cartoon band.

