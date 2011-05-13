2D from 'Gorillaz' live on stage at the 2006 Brit Awards.
Russel, the Gorillaz virtual drummer peforms live on stage at the 2006 Brit Awads.
Gorillaz
Shaun Ryder acceptsf the John Peel Music Innovation Award for Gorillaz at The NME Shockwaves Awards in 2006.
Damon Albarn at the EMI Post GRAMMY Party.
The album cover artwork for the Gorillaz third studio album, 'Plastic Beach'. Available now.
A woman looks at part of a mural by Jamie Hewlett, the co-creator of the Gorillaz at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Gorillaz perform on stage at The 2006 Brit Awards.
Jamie Hewlett at the Grammy awards.
2D is probably the main character in Gorillaz. Jamie Hewlett had this to say about 2D, "Everybody thinks that 2D is Damon, but none of the characters are based on any of us. 2D is the classic stupid pretty boy singer. He's the fall guy, the stooge." All the characters from Gorillaz feature in Bananaz, the 91 minute documentary about the crazy cartoon band.
Damon Albarn snapped during the making of Bananaz. Bananaz is the documentary of Albarn's cartoon band, Gorillaz. Filmed from the initial birth of the project, by film maker Ceri Levy, the result is 91 minutes of pure, joyous mayhem.
Murdoch and Noodle from Gorillaz. Murdoch is the the snaggle toothed svengali of Gorillaz and Noodle is the asian axe princess. The characters from Gorillaz feature in Bananaz, the 91 minute documentary about the crazy cartoon band.
The 91 minute documentary features the Demon Days live concerts, videos, two new games and a Go Bananaz fans competition.
Director Ceri Levy filmed alongside and behind the scenes from 2000 to 2006, from first drawings, animations, music and musicians, through to the faces behind the voices of Murdoc, 2D, Noodle and Russel Hobbs. The result is an unsanitised, free-wheeling documentary film, an intimate, honest and often hilarious account of the Gorillaz in action.
Working on the creations of the Gorillaz characters. These funky animated characters are seen throughout Bananaz.
Noodle on guitar whilst the other Gorillaz watch on. Noodle and the other characters feature in Bananaz, the documentary that reveals all the details behind the secretive concept band, Gorillaz. We get to see a view of Gorillaz that we never saw before - Hilarious and outrageous.
A scene taken from the making of Bannanaz, the documentary about Gorillaz, the world's most successful cartoon band.
Bananaz removes the secretive, walls of Gorillaz, the cartoon band created by artist Jamie Hewlett & musician Damon Albarn, and reveals the full gory details behind this awe-inspiring band.
Murdoch is the snaggle toothed svengali of Gorillaz. Self-taught bassist, wannabe frontman, he's the band's warped back seat driver who knows that good tunes aren't enough to succeed.
Damon Albarn on the red carpet at the Grammy awards.
Jamie Hewlett and Damon Albarn of Gorillaz at the Gramnmy awards.
Damon Albarn, presents the posthumus honorary induction award for DJ John Peel on stage at thel UK Music Hall Of Fame in 2005.
Posdnuos and Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul and Jamie Hewett, backstage with the award for Best Group at the 12th annual MTV Europe Music Awards 2005.
Jamie Hewlett appears on stage with Gorillaz as they receive the award for Best Group at the 12th annual MTV Europe Music Awards 2005.
Artwork from the Gorillaz track, "Stylo." The track features the vocals of Bobby Womack and Mos Def. Fictional band member Murdoc Niccals said about the track, "With 'Stylo', I wanted the music to feel euphoric, whilst still putting across how precarious our tightly packed situation is now, worldwide. Where we're at as a species on this overpopulated planet."
Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett began working on a new Gorillaz project called Carousel in November 2007. Carousel eventually evolved into "Plastic Beach," the band's third studio album."Plastic Beach" is available now.
Artwork from Gorillaz third studio album "Plastic Beach." The album features a host of artists including guest performances by Snoop Dogg, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Kano, Bashy, Bobby Womack, Mos Def, Gruff Rhys, De La Soul, Little Dragon, Mark E. Smith, Lou Reed, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon, sinfonia ViVA and The Lebanese National Orchestra for Oriental Arabic Music.
Check out the artwork from Gorillaz first track, "Stylo" from their third studio album, "Plastic Beach" out now.
