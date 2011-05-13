News

Beyonce: Bootylicious

Beyonce

1/34 aumusic_beyonce_concert_1-155li19.jpg

Tickets for Beyonce's Australian tour are on sale via ticketek. Jessica Mauboy will be joining Flo Rider as special guests on her Australian tour. Beyonce will be performing down under in September.

John Medina/WireImage.com

2/34 aumusic_beyonce_concert_2-155li1d.jpg

Beyonce is performing to promote her new album "I am...Sasha Fierce" on sale now.

John Medina/WireImage.com

3/34 aumusic_beyonce_concert_3-155li1q.jpg

Beyonce Knowles performs at the ORACLE Arena on July 10, 2009 in Oakland, California.

John Medina/WireImage.com

4/34 aumusic_beyonce_concert_4-155li19.jpg

Beyonce will be stopping in WA, VIC, SA, QLD and NSW on her Australian tour.

John Medina/WireImage.com

5/34 aumusic_beyonce_concert_5-155li1d.jpg

Tickets for Beyonce's Australian tour are on sale via ticketek. Jessica Mauboy will be joining Flo Rider as special guests on her Australian tour. Beyonce will be performing down under in September.

John Medina/WireImage.com

6/34 aumusic_beyonce_concert_6-155li1h.jpg

Beyonce performs at the ORACLE Arena on July 10, 2009 in Oakland, California as part of her "I Am..." tour.

John Medina/WireImage.com

7/34 aumusic_beyonce_concert_7-155li1m.jpg

Beyonce's "I Am..." 2009 Tour.

John Medina/WireImage.com

8/34 aumusic_beyonce_concert_8-155li1h.jpg

Beyonce performs with her entourage during her "I Am..." 2009 tour

John Medina/WireImage.com

9/34 aumusic_beyonce_concert_9-155li1m.jpg

Beyonce struts her stuff in this sparkly number.

John Medina/WireImage.com

10/34 Beyonce_aumusic_1

Beyonce gives up some ole school Hollywood style at the 81st Annual Academy Awards this year held at the Kodak Theatre on February 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

11/34 beyonce52-153rdu9.jpg

Beyonce Knowles visits the "Late Show with David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theater on April 22, 2009 in New York City

James Devaney/WireImage.com

12/34 Beyonce_aumusic_3

Beyonce in fish tail gown arrives at the 81st Annual Academy Awards held at The Kodak Theatre on February 22, 2009 in Hollywood, California.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

13/34 beyonce9-153rdu7.jpg

Beyonce performs at "We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration At The Lincoln Memorial" on Sunday January 18th 2009 in Washington, DC United States

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

14/34 beyonce10-153rdth.jpg

Beyonce and will.i.am perform at "We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration At The Lincoln Memorial" on Sunday January 18th 2009 in Washington, DC.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

15/34 beyonce8-153rdsm.jpg

Beyonce and Usher backstage at "We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration At The Lincoln Memorial" on Sunday January 18th 2009 in Washington DC

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

16/34 Beyonce_aumusic_7

Beyonce onstage during the 40th NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on February 12, 2009 in Los Angeles

Kevin Parry/WireImage.com

17/34 Beyonce_aumusic_8

Singer Beyonce and husband, rapper Jay Z arrive at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California.

George Pimentel/WireImage.com

18/34 Beyonce_aumusic_9

A reunion of sorts for Destiny's Child when Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles all got together for Kelly Rowland's surprise birthday party on February 10, 2009 in Hollywood, California.

Arnold Turner/WireImage.com

19/34 Beyonce Knowles performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center on November 26, 2008 in New York City.

Al Pereira/WireImage.com

20/34 Beyonce_aumusic_11

Beyonce poses for photographers in the press room of 'Los 40 Principales' 2008 awards ceremony at the Palacio de los Deportes on December 12, 2008 in Madrid, Spain.

Fotonoticias/WireImage.com

21/34 beyonce19-153rdsn.jpg

Beyonce Knowles performs at the 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards held at at the Echo Arena on November 6, 2008 in Liverpool, England.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

22/34 Beyonce_aumusic_13

Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles attend the Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on November 25, 2008 in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage.com

23/34 Beyonce_aumusic_14

Beyonce Knowles receives the award for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts at the World Music Awards 2008 at the Monte Carlo Sporting Club on November 9, 2008 in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Venturelli/WireImage.com

24/34 beyonce4-153rdt6.jpg

Beyonce attends the unveiling of Seventeen Magazine's 2008 Style Star of the Year at the Hearst Tower on November 19, 2008 in New York City where she was named 2008 Style Star of the Year.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

25/34 beyonce2-153rdtm.jpg

Beyonce performs at the 2008 Bermuda Music Festival on October 2, 2008 in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Monica Morgan/WireImage.com

26/34 beyonce5-153rdtt.jpg

Beyonce during the 2008 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Parry/WireImage.com

27/34 Singer Etta James and Beyonce (who portrays James in the film) arrive on the red carpet of the Los Angeles Premiere of "Cadillac Records" at The Egyptian Theater on November 24, 2008 in Hollywood, California.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

28/34 Beyonce_aumusic_19

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during the 2008 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Parry/WireImage.com

29/34 beyonce1-153rdtr.jpg

Justin Timberlake and Beyonce backstage at Conde Nast Media Group's Fifth Annual Fashion Rocks at Radio City Music Hall on September 5, 2008 in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

30/34 beyonce12-153rduj.jpg

Beyonce shows off her bling as she arrives at the 81st Academy Awards at The Kodak Theatre on February 22, 2009 in Hollywood, California.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

31/34 beyonce1-153rdsu.jpg

32/34 beyonce2-153rdst.jpg

33/34 beyonce4-153rdu0.jpg

34/34 beyonce5-153rdto.jpg

