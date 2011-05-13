Seal's sixth studio album, "Soul" was created in partnership with legendary producer, David Foster, who hasn't held back in telling the world that "Soul is the album Seal was born to sing".
Seal has been acclaimed by critics and fans worldwide for his versatile vocal talents. His husky, soaring voice has won over millions of fans as well as his acclaimed live shows. Seal is seen here performing at L.A. Live's Nokia Theatre on May, 6, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Seal will be touring Australia in November for the very first time. Seal will bring his "Soul" tour here, which is currently receiving rave reviews in the US, to Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.
Seal's live shows are known for their impressive production values. His Australian "Soul" tour will be no exception, featuring the singer's best known hits alongside songs from "Soul" combined with a dramatic and entertaining visual experience.
The singer with the soaring, husky baritone stole the hearts of music listeners around the world when he had a hit with "Crazy", but now the triple Grammy winner has found a new home in a collection of Soul classics.
Seal's latest album, "Soul" features a dozen soul standards including "I Can't Stand The Rain", It's A Man's Man's World", "Knock on Wood", "Stand By Me" and "People Get Ready".
Seal emerged from the house music scene in the early 90's in London, providing vocals for house artist, Adamski's 1990 hit,"Killer". He followed it up with the Top 10 track, "Crazy" and went on to earn critical acclaim and worldwide success with hits like "Prayer for the Dying" and "Kiss From A Rose". To date he has sold more than 18 million albums.
Seal, looking chuffed, arrives at the 40th NAACP Image Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on February 12, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Seal and wife, model Heidi Klum arrive at the 81st Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on February 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
