News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Seal: The New King of Soul

Seal

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey

1/11 seal6-1543cav.jpg

Seal's sixth studio album, "Soul" was created in partnership with legendary producer, David Foster, who hasn't held back in telling the world that "Soul is the album Seal was born to sing".

Warner Music Australia

2/11 seal8-1543cb0.jpg

Seal has been acclaimed by critics and fans worldwide for his versatile vocal talents. His husky, soaring voice has won over millions of fans as well as his acclaimed live shows. Seal is seen here performing at L.A. Live's Nokia Theatre on May, 6, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

3/11 seal2-1543cau.jpg

Seal will be touring Australia in November for the very first time. Seal will bring his "Soul" tour here, which is currently receiving rave reviews in the US, to Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.

Warner Music Australia

4/11 seal3-1543cb0.jpg

Seal's live shows are known for their impressive production values. His Australian "Soul" tour will be no exception, featuring the singer's best known hits alongside songs from "Soul" combined with a dramatic and entertaining visual experience.

Warner Music Australia

5/11 seal4-1543cav.jpg

The singer with the soaring, husky baritone stole the hearts of music listeners around the world when he had a hit with "Crazy", but now the triple Grammy winner has found a new home in a collection of Soul classics.

Warner Music Australia

6/11 seal5-1543cau.jpg

Seal's latest album, "Soul" features a dozen soul standards including "I Can't Stand The Rain", It's A Man's Man's World", "Knock on Wood", "Stand By Me" and "People Get Ready".

Warner Music Australia

7/11 seall1-1543cau.jpg

Seal emerged from the house music scene in the early 90's in London, providing vocals for house artist, Adamski's 1990 hit,"Killer". He followed it up with the Top 10 track, "Crazy" and went on to earn critical acclaim and worldwide success with hits like "Prayer for the Dying" and "Kiss From A Rose". To date he has sold more than 18 million albums.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for PCA

8/11 seal9-1543cav.jpg

Seal, looking chuffed, arrives at the 40th NAACP Image Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on February 12, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP

9/11 seal10-1543cau.jpg

Seal and wife, model Heidi Klum arrive at the 81st Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on February 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

10/11 seal11-1543cau.jpg

"Soul" has already sold three million copies since its release. Covering some of the best soul classics around such as "Its A Man's Man's World", "Stand By Me" and "I Can't Stand The Rain", its an instant classic. Seal will also be bringing his velvety vocal chords to Australia in November when he tours here for the very first time.

Warner Music Australia

11/11 seal7-1543cau.jpg

seal7-1543cau.jpg

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure