Michael Jackson: Tribute

Michael Jackson performs a signature move at the 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 7, 1995 in New York City.

1/61 aumusic_michael-jackson-anniversary_1-16262nv.jpg

It's been 12 months since the shocking death of the King of Pop, MIchael Jackson. On this sad day, we take a look back at the man who changed the face of pop music. Pictured here, Michael performs a signature move at the 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 7, 1995 in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

2/61 aumusic_michael-jackson-anniversary_2-16262ns.jpg

Michael's hearse cuts a lonely figure as it carries his casket to a private viewing for invited guests at Forest Lawn Cemetery on July 6, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage.com

3/61 aumusic_michael-jackson-anniversary_3-16262o5.jpg

Fans gather outside at the Michael Jackson public memorial service held at Staples Center on July 7, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Jackson, 50, the iconic pop star, died at UCLA Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest at his rented home on June 25 in Los Angeles, California

Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com

4/61 aumusic_michael-jackson-anniversary_4-16262o5.jpg

The famous white glove worn by Michael Jackson when he performed Billie Jean at the Grammy Awards in 1983 is seen on display at 'Michael Jackson: The Official Exhibition' held at the 02 Arena on October 26, 2009 in London, England. Personal belongings and items from the star's legendary music career were on show, at the venue where he was due to perform his 50 date comeback tour.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

5/61 aumusic_michael-jackson-anniversary_5-16262ns.jpg

A selection of memorabilia, including the costume he wore in his music video for "Remember The Time" is displayed at 'Michael Jackson: The Official Exhibition' held at the 02 Arena on October 26, 2009 in London, England.

Dave Hogan/Mission/Getty Images

6/61 aumusic_michael-jackson-anniversary_6-16262oa.jpg

Choreographer/director Kenny Ortega (L) and Michael Jackson (C) prepare for the "This Is It" London concerts on May 6, 2009 in Burbank, California. This was to be Michael's big comeback tour.

John Shearer/WireImage.com

7/61 aumusic_michael-jackson-anniversary_7-16262nv.jpg

Here we see Michael, performing another of his trademark movies in concert circa 1995. This move has been copied by countless popstars over the past two decades.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

8/61 aumusic_michael-jackson-anniversary_8-16262o8.jpg

Michael strikes a perfected signature move as he performs at the 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 7, 1995 in New York City. So striking was this silhouette that it was widely used on Michael's promotional materials.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

9/61 aumusic_michael-jackson-anniversary_10-16262o8.jpg

Striking a beat, a captivating Michael performs circa 1986 in his recognisable embellished costuming.

WireImage.com

10/61 aumusic_michael-jackson-anniversary_11-16262o2.jpg

MJ performs in New York in his trademark red military style jacket circa 1990s.

KMazur/WireImage.com

11/61 aumusic_mj_13-154gj1d.jpg

Tito, Jermaine, Jackie, Marlon & Michael Jackson at the LA County Museum in 1978

WireImage.com

12/61 aumusic_mj_24-154gj1d.jpg

Singer Michael Jackson recieves the Diamond Award on stage during the 2006 World Music Awards

Getty Images

13/61 aumusic_mj_29-154gj1d.jpg

Jackson was on Capitol Hill to meet with African-American lawmakers and offer his support on the fight against AIDS and help for African children.

Getty Images

14/61 aumusic_mj_41-154gj1d.jpg

Singer Michael Jackson performes on stage in 1997

Getty Images

15/61 aumusic_mj_35-154gj1c.jpg

Singer Michael Jackson performs with his brothers at his 30th anniversary celebration in 2001

Getty Images

16/61 aumusic_mj_27-154gj1c.jpg

Legend Award winner Michael Jackson poses with his award at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards

Getty Images

17/61 aumusic_mj_47-154gj1c.jpg

Michael with Britney spears at 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, August 29, 2002

Getty Images

18/61 aumusic_mj_18-154gj1c.jpg

Michael Jackson with his famous glove. His signature look was one glittery glove.

WireImage.com

19/61 232653-154gj8k.jpg

20/61 aumusic_mj_37-154gj1b.jpg

Michael Jackson sings at the Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration, The Solo Years at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2001

Getty Images

21/61 aumusic_mj_38-154gj1b.jpg

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley share an intimate moment outside the Ivy restaurant in 1998

Getty Images

22/61 aumusic_mj_22-154gj1b.jpg

Michael Jackson performing on stage during his 'Bad' World Tour in Tokyo, Japan in 1987

Getty Images

23/61 aumusic_mj_23-154gj1c.jpg

Singer Michael Jackson on stage for the start of a tour in July, 1983 In Kansas.

Getty Images

24/61 aumusic_mj_40-154gj1a.jpg

Singer Michael Jackson performs on stage at Wembley Stadium on July 16, 1997 in London, England.

Getty Images

25/61 aumusic_mj_46-154gj1a.jpg

Michael Jackson performing on stage during his 'Bad' World Tour at Wembley Stadium on the 15th of July 1988

Getty Images

26/61 aumusic_mj_48-154gj1b.jpg

Michael at the taping of the music video 'Thriller' in 1983, the album with the same title became the biggest selling record of all time.

Getty Images

27/61 aumusic_mj_12-154gj1b.jpg

A young and sporty Michael Jackson takes to the game at hand with his headband.

WireImage.com

28/61 aumusic_mj_32-154gj1c.jpg

Michael Jackson performing at the Democratic National Committee's 'A Night at the Apollo' voter registration drive & fund-raiser in 2002

Getty Images

29/61 aumusic_mj_30-154gj1d.jpg

Michael Jackson speaks on stage at the Ethiopian Embassy on April 1, 2004 in Washington, DC before receiving the Humanitarian Award from the African Ambassadors' Spouses Association

Getty Images

30/61 aumusic_mj_25-154gj17.jpg

Singer Michael Jackson recieves the Diamond Award on stage during the 2006 World Music Awards

Getty Images

31/61 aumusic_mj_26-154gj18.jpg

Singer Michael Jackson performs on stage during the 2006 World Music Awards

Getty Images

32/61 aumusic_mj_45-154gj19.jpg

Entertainer Michael Jackson sings at a concert November 8, 1988 in California. Jackson, who was the lead singer for the Jackson Five by age eight, reached the peak of his solo career with 1982's 'Thriller,' the best-selling album of all time and recipient of eight Grammy awards.

Getty Images

33/61 aumusic_mj_49-154gj1a.jpg

Michael Jackson at a photo shoot for the album 'Thriller' in 1983

Getty Images

34/61 aumusic_mj_44-154gj18.jpg

Music star Michael Jackson performs during his Tour in 1993, in London

Getty Images

35/61 aumusic_mj_1-154gj19.jpg

Michael Jackson poised for worldly success early on in his career

WireImage.com

36/61 aumusic_mj_15-154gj1b.jpg

Jacko and Lionel Richie in LA 1980

WireImage.com

37/61 aumusic_mj_14-154gj1a.jpg

Michael at their family home in LA in 1979

WireImage.com

38/61 aumusic_mj_8-154gj1c.jpg

Michael as a young boy performing in the UK 1974

WireImage.com

39/61 aumusic_mj_7-154gj1b.jpg

Classic Michael Jackson in concert at the La Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California January 1, 1988.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

40/61 aumusic_mj_43-154gj16.jpg

Michael Jackson performs at the 1993 Pasadena, California, Superbowl XXVII halftime show. The 'King of Pop' performed several songs including 'Billie Jean,' during the 15-minute show.

Getty Images

41/61 aumusic_mj_42-154gj15.jpg

Michael Jackson performs on stage during his 'HiStory' concert tour held in New York in 1997

Getty Images

42/61 aumusic_mj_20-154gj17.jpg

On his Bad Tour in 1987 performing at Wembley Stadium

Getty Images

43/61 aumusic_mj_10-154gj18.jpg

Michael and Lola Falana at the 1977 American Music Awards in Santa Monica 1977

WireImage.com

44/61 aumusic_mj_16-154gj18.jpg

Michael at the 12th Annual NAACP Image Awards in 1980

WireImage.com

45/61 aumusic_mj_36-154gj19.jpg

Michael Jackson sings at the Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration, The Solo Years at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2001

Getty Images

46/61 aumusic_mj_33-154gj19.jpg

Michael Jackson performs at the taping of 'American Bandstand's 50th...A Celebration' in 2002

Getty Images

47/61 aumusic_mj_9-154gj19.jpg

Veronica Ali, Michael and Muhammad Ali at the RFK Pro-Celebrity Tennis Tournament Part in 1976

WireImage.com

48/61 aumusic_mj_21-154gj19.jpg

On stage doing his classic pose in 1987

Getty Images

49/61 aumusic_mj_17-154gj16.jpg

Michael and Brooke Shields at the 11th Annual American Music Awards in 1984

WireImage.com

50/61 aumusic_mj_11-154gj16.jpg

At the 6th Annual RFK Tennis Tournament Party in NY 1977

WireImage.com

51/61 aumusic_mj_19-154gj16.jpg

At the 26th Annual Grammy Awards in 1984

WireImage.com

52/61 aumusic_mj_31-154gj17.jpg

Michael Jackson performs at the 3rd Annual BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre on June 24, 2003

Getty Images

53/61 aumusic_mj_34-154gj17.jpg

Michael Jackson performs at the taping of 'American Bandstand's 50th...A Celebration' in 2002

Getty Images

54/61 aumusic_mj_39-154gj17.jpg

Singer Michael Jackson performs on stage in 1997 in Germany.

Getty Images

55/61 michael_jackson28-154gh81.jpg

Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1989 in New York City.

L. Busacca/WireImage.com

56/61 michael_jackson24-154gh7v.jpg

Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1995 in New York City.

L. Busacca/WireImage.com

57/61 michael_jackson25-154gh7u.jpg

Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1995 in New York City.

L. Busacca/WireImage.com

58/61 michael_jackson20-154gh7t.jpg

Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1991 in New York City.

L. Busacca/WireImage.com

59/61 michael_jackson29-154gh7s.jpg

Michael Jackson performs in concert at the La Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California January 1, 1988.

L. Busacca/WireImage.com

60/61 michael_jackson30-154gh7s.jpg

61/61 michael_jackson44-154gh7s.jpg

