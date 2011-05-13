It's been 12 months since the shocking death of the King of Pop, MIchael Jackson. On this sad day, we take a look back at the man who changed the face of pop music. Pictured here, Michael performs a signature move at the 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 7, 1995 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Michael's hearse cuts a lonely figure as it carries his casket to a private viewing for invited guests at Forest Lawn Cemetery on July 6, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage.com
Fans gather outside at the Michael Jackson public memorial service held at Staples Center on July 7, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Jackson, 50, the iconic pop star, died at UCLA Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest at his rented home on June 25 in Los Angeles, California
Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com
The famous white glove worn by Michael Jackson when he performed Billie Jean at the Grammy Awards in 1983 is seen on display at 'Michael Jackson: The Official Exhibition' held at the 02 Arena on October 26, 2009 in London, England. Personal belongings and items from the star's legendary music career were on show, at the venue where he was due to perform his 50 date comeback tour.
Samir Hussein/Getty Images
A selection of memorabilia, including the costume he wore in his music video for "Remember The Time" is displayed at 'Michael Jackson: The Official Exhibition' held at the 02 Arena on October 26, 2009 in London, England.
Dave Hogan/Mission/Getty Images
Choreographer/director Kenny Ortega (L) and Michael Jackson (C) prepare for the "This Is It" London concerts on May 6, 2009 in Burbank, California. This was to be Michael's big comeback tour.
John Shearer/WireImage.com
Here we see Michael, performing another of his trademark movies in concert circa 1995. This move has been copied by countless popstars over the past two decades.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Michael strikes a perfected signature move as he performs at the 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 7, 1995 in New York City. So striking was this silhouette that it was widely used on Michael's promotional materials.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Striking a beat, a captivating Michael performs circa 1986 in his recognisable embellished costuming.
WireImage.com
MJ performs in New York in his trademark red military style jacket circa 1990s.
KMazur/WireImage.com
Tito, Jermaine, Jackie, Marlon & Michael Jackson at the LA County Museum in 1978
WireImage.com
Singer Michael Jackson recieves the Diamond Award on stage during the 2006 World Music Awards
Getty Images
Jackson was on Capitol Hill to meet with African-American lawmakers and offer his support on the fight against AIDS and help for African children.
Getty Images
Singer Michael Jackson performes on stage in 1997
Getty Images
Singer Michael Jackson performs with his brothers at his 30th anniversary celebration in 2001
Getty Images
Legend Award winner Michael Jackson poses with his award at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards
Getty Images
Michael with Britney spears at 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, August 29, 2002
Getty Images
Michael Jackson with his famous glove. His signature look was one glittery glove.
WireImage.com
Michael Jackson sings at the Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration, The Solo Years at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2001
Getty Images
Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley share an intimate moment outside the Ivy restaurant in 1998
Getty Images
Michael Jackson performing on stage during his 'Bad' World Tour in Tokyo, Japan in 1987
Getty Images
Singer Michael Jackson on stage for the start of a tour in July, 1983 In Kansas.
Getty Images
Singer Michael Jackson performs on stage at Wembley Stadium on July 16, 1997 in London, England.
Getty Images
Michael Jackson performing on stage during his 'Bad' World Tour at Wembley Stadium on the 15th of July 1988
Getty Images
Michael at the taping of the music video 'Thriller' in 1983, the album with the same title became the biggest selling record of all time.
Getty Images
A young and sporty Michael Jackson takes to the game at hand with his headband.
WireImage.com
Michael Jackson performing at the Democratic National Committee's 'A Night at the Apollo' voter registration drive & fund-raiser in 2002
Getty Images
Michael Jackson speaks on stage at the Ethiopian Embassy on April 1, 2004 in Washington, DC before receiving the Humanitarian Award from the African Ambassadors' Spouses Association
Getty Images
Singer Michael Jackson recieves the Diamond Award on stage during the 2006 World Music Awards
Getty Images
Singer Michael Jackson performs on stage during the 2006 World Music Awards
Getty Images
Entertainer Michael Jackson sings at a concert November 8, 1988 in California. Jackson, who was the lead singer for the Jackson Five by age eight, reached the peak of his solo career with 1982's 'Thriller,' the best-selling album of all time and recipient of eight Grammy awards.
Getty Images
Michael Jackson at a photo shoot for the album 'Thriller' in 1983
Getty Images
Music star Michael Jackson performs during his Tour in 1993, in London
Getty Images
Michael Jackson poised for worldly success early on in his career
WireImage.com
Jacko and Lionel Richie in LA 1980
WireImage.com
Michael at their family home in LA in 1979
WireImage.com
Michael as a young boy performing in the UK 1974
WireImage.com
Classic Michael Jackson in concert at the La Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California January 1, 1988.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Michael Jackson performs at the 1993 Pasadena, California, Superbowl XXVII halftime show. The 'King of Pop' performed several songs including 'Billie Jean,' during the 15-minute show.
Getty Images
Michael Jackson performs on stage during his 'HiStory' concert tour held in New York in 1997
Getty Images
On his Bad Tour in 1987 performing at Wembley Stadium
Getty Images
Michael and Lola Falana at the 1977 American Music Awards in Santa Monica 1977
WireImage.com
Michael at the 12th Annual NAACP Image Awards in 1980
WireImage.com
Michael Jackson sings at the Michael Jackson: 30th Anniversary Celebration, The Solo Years at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2001
Getty Images
Michael Jackson performs at the taping of 'American Bandstand's 50th...A Celebration' in 2002
Getty Images
Veronica Ali, Michael and Muhammad Ali at the RFK Pro-Celebrity Tennis Tournament Part in 1976
WireImage.com
On stage doing his classic pose in 1987
Getty Images
Michael and Brooke Shields at the 11th Annual American Music Awards in 1984
WireImage.com
At the 6th Annual RFK Tennis Tournament Party in NY 1977
WireImage.com
At the 26th Annual Grammy Awards in 1984
WireImage.com
Michael Jackson performs at the 3rd Annual BET Awards at the Kodak Theatre on June 24, 2003
Getty Images
Michael Jackson performs at the taping of 'American Bandstand's 50th...A Celebration' in 2002
Getty Images
Singer Michael Jackson performs on stage in 1997 in Germany.
Getty Images
Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1989 in New York City.
L. Busacca/WireImage.com
Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1995 in New York City.
L. Busacca/WireImage.com
Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1995 in New York City.
L. Busacca/WireImage.com
Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1991 in New York City.
L. Busacca/WireImage.com
Michael Jackson performs in concert at the La Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California January 1, 1988.
L. Busacca/WireImage.com
