Black Eyed Peas: The End

Black Eyed Peas in Japan

1/16 aumusic_black_1a-154f20v.jpg

Taboo, Fergie, Apl.De.Ap and will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas pose on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2009 at Saitama Super Arena on May 30, 2009 in Saitama, Japan.

Jun Sato/WireImage.com

2/16 aumusic_black_2a-154f20q.jpg

The Black Eyed Peas pose on the red carpet prior to the start of the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2009 held at the Saitama Super Arena on May 30, 2009 in Saitama, Japan

Jun Sato/WireImage.com

3/16 aumusic_black_3a-154f20k.jpg

Fergie poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2009 at Saitama Super Arena on May 30, 2009 in Saitama, Japan

Jun Sato/WireImage.com

4/16 aumusic_black_4a-154f20t.jpg

Apl.de.ap, Fergie and Will.I.Am of Black Eyed Peas performs at during the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2009 at Saitama Super Arena on May 30, 2009 in Saitama, Japan.

Junko Kimura/Getty Images

5/16 aumusic_black_5a-154f20h.jpg

Black Eyed Peas perform on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2009 in Saitama Super Arena on May 30, 2009 in Saitama, Japan.

Junko Kimura/Getty Images

6/16 aumusic_black_21-154f20c.jpg

Fergie and apl.de.ap perform at Ultra Music Festival at Bicentennial Park on March 27, 2009 in Miami

Chris Gordon/WireImage.com

7/16 aumusic_black_23-154f20p.jpg

will.i.am performs with the Black Eyed Peas at Ultra Music Festival at Bicentennial Park on March 27, 2009 in Miami, Florida.

Chris Gordon/WireImage.com

8/16 aumusic_black_22-154f20f.jpg

Fergie performs with the Black Eyed Peas at Ultra Music Festival at Bicentennial Park on March 27, 2009 in Miami, Florida.

Chris Gordon/WireImage.com

9/16 aumusic_black_13-154f20u.jpg

Fergie performs during the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2009 at Saitama Super Arena on May 30, 2009 in Saitama, Japan.

Jun Sato/WireImage.com

10/16 aumusic_black_14-154f20n.jpg

Fergie funks it up at the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2009 at Saitama Super Arena on May 30, 2009 in Saitama, Japan

Jun Sato/WireImage.com

11/16 aumusic_black_5-154f20c.jpg

Aple.De.Ap, Fergie, Taboo and will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas arrive at the American Idol Season 8 Grand Finale held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on May 20, 2009 in Los Angeles.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

12/16 aumusic_black_8-154f20m.jpg

Fergie of Black Eyed Peas performs on stage during Z100's Zootopia '09 at the IZOD Center on May 16, 2009 in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.com

13/16 aumusic_black_2-154f20j.jpg

Apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas attends the 20th Annual MuchMusic Video Awards - On 3 Productions Gift Lounge at the MuchMusic HQ on June 20, 2009 in Toronto, Canada.

George Pimentel/WireImage.com

14/16 aumusic_black_18-154f20h.jpg

Taboo of Black Eyed Peas attends a party hosted by Will.I.Am at This Is London on June 20, 2009 in Toronto, Canada

George Pimentel/WireImage.com

15/16 aumusic_black_20-154f20r.jpg

will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas poses on the red carpet during the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2009 at Saitama Super Arena on May 30, 2009 in Saitama, Japan.

Jun Sato/WireImage.com

16/16 aumusic_black_25-154f20n.jpg

Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas performs Live in Concert on October 12, 2007 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Michelly Rall/WireImage.com

