Crazy Lady Gaga made her debut at Glastonbury, wowing the crowd with her electronic stage show, complete with three costume changes on June 26, Glastonbury, England
Lady Gaga on stage at Glastonbury 2009. This was her first appearance at the festival, and she didnt dissapoint
Lady Gaga channeling some P Funk at her debut appearance at Glastonbury 2009
Lady Gaga with a freaky guitar on stage at the Glastonbury Festival 2009 on June 26, Glastonbury, England
Kele Okereke of Bloc Party performs on the Other Stage during day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, on June 26, 2009 in Glastonbury, England
Pharrell Williams of N.E.R.D performs on the Pyramid Stage during day two of the Glastonbury Festival on June 26, 2009 in Glastonbury, England
Mud wresting, a recurring yearly event at Glastonbury, it never fails to rain and the punters take their chance to rollick in the mud
Rolf Harris performs live on the Pyramid Stage during Day 2
Shakira performs live on the Pyramid Stage during Day 3
The largest performing arts festival in the world kicked off at Worthy Farm, South West England on June 23rd. Bono's back injury has seen headline act U2 pull out. Muse, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dog, Kylie Minogue, Shakira, MGMT, Phoenix, La Roux, Slash and Dizzee Rascal are just some of the acts lined up. Actress Emma Watson and her new boyfriend George Craig of band One Night Only are seen backstage at the Glastonbury Festival
Stevie Wonder headlines the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival
Snoop Dog (L) performs with Damon Albarn of Gorillaz on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival
Slash performs at Glastonbury Festival
Sienna Miller attends Glastonbury Festival
Thomas Mars and Thomas Hedlund of Phoenix perform at the Glastonbury Festival
Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs on the Other Stage during Day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival
Willie Nelson performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival
HRH Prince Charles visits the WaterAid charity area at Glastonbury Festival. The NGO organisation works towards providing safe domestic water and sanitation to some of the world's poorest people.
Kelis attends the Glastonbury Festival
Kelly Osbourne and Pixie Geldof attend Glastonbury Festival
Kylie Minogue makes her debut with a surprise performance with the Scissor Sisters. Kylie was set to perform at the festival 5 years ago but pulled out when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
La Roux performs live on the Other Stage during Day 2
Matt Bellamy of 'Muse' performs on The Pyramid Stage during Day 3
Model Kate Moss is seen backstage at Glastonbury Festival
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys performs headlining on the Other stage on Day 3
Norah Jones performs on the Pyramid stage on Day 4
Paloma Faith performs on The Pyramid Stage during Day 4
Legendary Neil Young closed the first night of the Glastonbury festival
Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand performs on stage on day three of the Glastonbury Music Festival. The group did a ferocious set. One of the standouts of the festival.
Actress Kate Hudson is seen backstage
: Actress Emma Watson is seen backstage at Glastonbury Festival. This year sees the 40th anniversary of the Festival, which was started by dairy farmer Michael Eavis in 1970 and has grown into the largest music festival in the World.
Alexa Chung attends the Glastonbury Festival
Kelly Osbourne and Luke Worrall attend Glastonbury Festival
Jade Jagger is seen backstage at Glastonbury Festival
British rapper Dizzee Rascal performs on stage at the music festival
Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT performs on The Pyramid Stage
Festival goers attend day two of the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 26, 2009 in Glastonbury, England
A face to watch, Victoria Hesketh of Little Boots performs on stage during day two of the Glastonbury Music Festival at Glastonbury Festival site on June 26, 2009 in Glastonbury, England
Gorgeous Lily Allen looking awesome performed at two of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 26, 2009 in Glastonbury, England
The Boss, Bruce Springsteen performs on the Pyramid Stage during day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on June 27, 2009 in Glastonbury, England.
Pete Doherty looking slightly better than usual, took to the stage at Glastonbury. He covered New York band, Talking Heads during his set with their classic hit “Psycho Killer” but forgot most of the words
Good old Rolf Harris took to the stage on day 3 of the Glastonbury festival, he brought along his cardboard to do his classic hit “Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport” which went down a treat with the punters
Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform on day four of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 28, 2009
Damon Albarn of Blur delivered an emotional set at Glastonbury which closed the festival after the group reformed for a set of summer shows. It was the first time the band has performed at the festival in over a decade.
Nick Cave performs with his band The Bad Seeds on the Pyramid Stage during day 4 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on June 28, 2009 near Glastonbury
Lily Allen looking a tad Lady gagaesque, took to the stage at Glastonbury to her adoring fans
Sporting a purple wig and one white glove, Lily Allen appeared more Lady Gaga than herself but after making her debut at Glastonbury in 2007, made a triumphant return to the stage
A young girl plays in the mud at the Glastonbury Festival 2009 on June 26, 2009
Tom Meighan, lead singer of Kasabian performs on stage at day three of the Glastonbury Music Festival at Glastonbury Festival site on June 27, 2009 in Glastonbury, England
Peter Doherty performs on day three of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 27, 2009 in Glastonbury, England
Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform on day four of the Glastonbury Festival. Charismatic frontwoman, Karen O and the band performed a fabulous tribute to Michael Jackson dedicating their song “Maps” to the man
