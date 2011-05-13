10/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

The largest performing arts festival in the world kicked off at Worthy Farm, South West England on June 23rd. Bono's back injury has seen headline act U2 pull out. Muse, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dog, Kylie Minogue, Shakira, MGMT, Phoenix, La Roux, Slash and Dizzee Rascal are just some of the acts lined up. Actress Emma Watson and her new boyfriend George Craig of band One Night Only are seen backstage at the Glastonbury Festival

Claire Greenway/Getty Images