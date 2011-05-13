News

Glastonbury 2009: Mud, Mayhem & Cool Musos

Lady Gaga at Glastonbury 2009

1/51 glastonbury4-154g5de.jpg

Crazy Lady Gaga made her debut at Glastonbury, wowing the crowd with her electronic stage show, complete with three costume changes on June 26, Glastonbury, England

Frantzesco Kangaris/Getty Images

2/51 glastonbury3-154g5dl.jpg

Lady Gaga on stage at Glastonbury 2009. This was her first appearance at the festival, and she didnt dissapoint

Frantzesco Kangaris/Getty Images

3/51 glastonbury29-154g5em.jpg

Lady Gaga channeling some P Funk at her debut appearance at Glastonbury 2009

Frantzesco Kangaris/Getty Images

4/51 glastonbury17-154g5eb.jpg

Lady Gaga with a freaky guitar on stage at the Glastonbury Festival 2009 on June 26, Glastonbury, England

Frantzesco Kangaris/Getty Images

5/51 glastonbury2-154g5dp.jpg

Kele Okereke of Bloc Party performs on the Other Stage during day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, on June 26, 2009 in Glastonbury, England

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

6/51 glastonbury11-154g5da.jpg

Pharrell Williams of N.E.R.D performs on the Pyramid Stage during day two of the Glastonbury Festival on June 26, 2009 in Glastonbury, England

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

7/51 glastonbury7-154g5d5.jpg

Mud wresting, a recurring yearly event at Glastonbury, it never fails to rain and the punters take their chance to rollick in the mud

Frantzesco Kangaris/Getty Images

8/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Rolf Harris performs live on the Pyramid Stage during Day 2

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

9/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Shakira performs live on the Pyramid Stage during Day 3

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

10/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

The largest performing arts festival in the world kicked off at Worthy Farm, South West England on June 23rd. Bono's back injury has seen headline act U2 pull out. Muse, Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dog, Kylie Minogue, Shakira, MGMT, Phoenix, La Roux, Slash and Dizzee Rascal are just some of the acts lined up. Actress Emma Watson and her new boyfriend George Craig of band One Night Only are seen backstage at the Glastonbury Festival

Claire Greenway/Getty Images

11/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Stevie Wonder headlines the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

12/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Snoop Dog (L) performs with Damon Albarn of Gorillaz on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival

Getty Images/MLS/Getty Images

13/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Slash performs at Glastonbury Festival

Danny Martindale/WireImage.com

14/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Sienna Miller attends Glastonbury Festival

Danny Martindale/WireImage.com

15/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Thomas Mars and Thomas Hedlund of Phoenix perform at the Glastonbury Festival

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage.com

16/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips performs on the Other Stage during Day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

17/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Willie Nelson performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

18/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

HRH Prince Charles visits the WaterAid charity area at Glastonbury Festival. The NGO organisation works towards providing safe domestic water and sanitation to some of the world's poorest people.

Claire Greenway/Getty Images

19/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Kelis attends the Glastonbury Festival

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

20/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Kelly Osbourne and Pixie Geldof attend Glastonbury Festival

Danny Martindale/WireImage.com

21/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Kylie Minogue makes her debut with a surprise performance with the Scissor Sisters. Kylie was set to perform at the festival 5 years ago but pulled out when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Danny Martindale/WireImage.com

22/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

La Roux performs live on the Other Stage during Day 2

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

23/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Matt Bellamy of 'Muse' performs on The Pyramid Stage during Day 3

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

24/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Model Kate Moss is seen backstage at Glastonbury Festival

Claire Greenway/Getty Images

25/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys performs headlining on the Other stage on Day 3

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage.com

26/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Norah Jones performs on the Pyramid stage on Day 4

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage.com

27/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Paloma Faith performs on The Pyramid Stage during Day 4

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

28/51 glastonbury8-154g5eo.jpg

Legendary Neil Young closed the first night of the Glastonbury festival

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

29/51 glastonbury18-154g5ek.jpg

Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand performs on stage on day three of the Glastonbury Music Festival. The group did a ferocious set. One of the standouts of the festival.

Frantzesco Kangaris/Getty Images

30/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Actress Kate Hudson is seen backstage

Dave Hogan/Mission/Getty Images

31/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

: Actress Emma Watson is seen backstage at Glastonbury Festival. This year sees the 40th anniversary of the Festival, which was started by dairy farmer Michael Eavis in 1970 and has grown into the largest music festival in the World.

Claire Greenway/Getty Image

32/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Alexa Chung attends the Glastonbury Festival

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

33/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Kelly Osbourne and Luke Worrall attend Glastonbury Festival

Danny Martindale/WireImage.com

34/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Jade Jagger is seen backstage at Glastonbury Festival

Claire Greenway/Getty Images

35/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

British rapper Dizzee Rascal performs on stage at the music festival

Rebel Media/WireImage.com

36/51 Glastonbury Festival 2010

Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT performs on The Pyramid Stage

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

37/51 glastonbury1-154g5ed.jpg

Festival goers attend day two of the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 26, 2009 in Glastonbury, England

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

38/51 glastonbury10-154g5e6.jpg

A face to watch, Victoria Hesketh of Little Boots performs on stage during day two of the Glastonbury Music Festival at Glastonbury Festival site on June 26, 2009 in Glastonbury, England

Frantzesco Kangaris/Getty Images

39/51 glastonbury5-154g5do.jpg

Gorgeous Lily Allen looking awesome performed at two of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 26, 2009 in Glastonbury, England

Danny Martindale/WireImage.com

40/51 glastonbury19-154g5eh.jpg

The Boss, Bruce Springsteen performs on the Pyramid Stage during day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on June 27, 2009 in Glastonbury, England.

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

41/51 glastonbury21-154g5eg.jpg

Pete Doherty looking slightly better than usual, took to the stage at Glastonbury. He covered New York band, Talking Heads during his set with their classic hit “Psycho Killer” but forgot most of the words

Danny Martindale/WireImage.com

42/51 glastonbury23-154g5e2.jpg

Good old Rolf Harris took to the stage on day 3 of the Glastonbury festival, he brought along his cardboard to do his classic hit “Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport” which went down a treat with the punters

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

43/51 glastonbury25-154g5e1.jpg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform on day four of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 28, 2009

Danny Martindale/WireImage.com

44/51 glastonbury26-154g5du.jpg

Damon Albarn of Blur delivered an emotional set at Glastonbury which closed the festival after the group reformed for a set of summer shows. It was the first time the band has performed at the festival in over a decade.

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

45/51 glastonbury27-154g5ds.jpg

Nick Cave performs with his band The Bad Seeds on the Pyramid Stage during day 4 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on June 28, 2009 near Glastonbury

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

46/51 glastonbury6-154g5cv.jpg

Lily Allen looking a tad Lady gagaesque, took to the stage at Glastonbury to her adoring fans

Danny Martindale/WireImage.com

47/51 glastonbury16-154g5d0.jpg

Sporting a purple wig and one white glove, Lily Allen appeared more Lady Gaga than herself but after making her debut at Glastonbury in 2007, made a triumphant return to the stage

Danny Martindale/WireImage.com

48/51 glastonbury12-154g5dj.jpg

A young girl plays in the mud at the Glastonbury Festival 2009 on June 26, 2009

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

49/51 glastonbury20-154g5d9.jpg

Tom Meighan, lead singer of Kasabian performs on stage at day three of the Glastonbury Music Festival at Glastonbury Festival site on June 27, 2009 in Glastonbury, England

Frantzesco Kangaris/Getty Images

50/51 glastonbury22-154g5d4.jpg

Peter Doherty performs on day three of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 27, 2009 in Glastonbury, England

Danny Martindale/WireImage.com

51/51 glastonbury24-154g5df.jpg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform on day four of the Glastonbury Festival. Charismatic frontwoman, Karen O and the band performed a fabulous tribute to Michael Jackson dedicating their song “Maps” to the man

Danny Martindale/WireImage.com

